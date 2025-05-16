Mystery sign apologising to ‘Deborah my queen’ appears on Dundee Kingsway bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mystery sign apologising to ‘Deborah my queen’ appears on Dundee Kingsway bridge

The large sheet has been draped over the crossing near Old Glamis Road.

By Ellidh Aitken
The sign is on the bridge over the Kingsway, near Old Glamis Road. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
A mystery sign has appeared on a bridge over the Kingsway in Dundee, issuing an apology to “Deborah my queen”.

The large sheet has been draped over the crossing near Old Glamis Road.

It reads: “Deborah my queen, I’m sorry, your donut,” with a large, red love heart.

The sign has been amusing and confusing passers-by since it appeared on Friday morning.

The sign is on the bridge near Old Glamis Road. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Students at the nearby Dundee and Angus College campus are among those who have spotted the sign.

One told The Courier: “I saw it this morning and thought it was a bit strange.

“He (the sign writer) has obviously done something bad and is trying to make up with his partner.

“I do think it’s a bit tacky, there are maybe better ways to go about that, like listen to your partner or take her flowers or something.

“But it’s not really hurting anyone being there.”

The source and target of the sign are not known. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Another student said: “It’s been there since I got here at 9am.

“I do think it’s quite funny but would be concerned that it could fall onto the road and in the way of cars.

“I don’t know what it is, like an old bed sheet or something.

“I guess you have to think as well, who is going to clean it up? How long will it be there for?”

  • Did you write the sign or do you know who Deborah is? Email livenews@thecourier.co.uk

