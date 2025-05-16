Mystery sign apologising to ‘Deborah my queen’ appears on Dundee Kingsway bridge

A mystery sign has appeared on a bridge over the Kingsway in Dundee, issuing an apology to “Deborah my queen”.

The large sheet has been draped over the crossing near Old Glamis Road.

It reads: “Deborah my queen, I’m sorry, your donut,” with a large, red love heart.

The sign has been amusing and confusing passers-by since it appeared on Friday morning.

Students at the nearby Dundee and Angus College campus are among those who have spotted the sign.

One told The Courier: “I saw it this morning and thought it was a bit strange.

“He (the sign writer) has obviously done something bad and is trying to make up with his partner.

“I do think it’s a bit tacky, there are maybe better ways to go about that, like listen to your partner or take her flowers or something.

“But it’s not really hurting anyone being there.”

Another student said: “It’s been there since I got here at 9am.

“I do think it’s quite funny but would be concerned that it could fall onto the road and in the way of cars.

“I don’t know what it is, like an old bed sheet or something.

“I guess you have to think as well, who is going to clean it up? How long will it be there for?”