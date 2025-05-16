Newburgh train station campaign hails ‘positive’ visit from transport minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Newburgh train station campaign hails ‘positive’ visit from transport minister

Fiona Hyslop's visit to Newburgh train station campaigners is seen as significant, with one MSP commenting: "She wouldn't come if she wasn't seriously considering it."

By Claire Warrender
Trnasport minister Fiona Hyslop, centre, with MSPs and members of the Newburgh Train Station Campaign
The Newburgh community presented a strong case for reinstating their train station during a visit by Scotland’s Transport Secretary on Friday.

Fiona Hyslop’s meeting with campaigners is seen as a positive step in the long-running push for a railway.

And while a final decision has yet to come, Ms Hyslop said she was impressed with the group’s passion and knowledge.

Transport minister Fiona Hyslop speaks to Newburgh train station campaign members
The Newburgh train station campaign launched in 2011 in a bid to connect the town to the rail network.

Trains already pass on the Perth to Edinburgh line and campaigners say it would be relatively cheap to install a “flat pack”, or modular, station.

That would make a huge difference to a community poorly served by other forms of public transport.

The bid already has cross-party support in the Scottish Parliament.

And an appraisal of transport options for Newburgh is with Transport Scotland.

Community has ‘mobilised very well’

On Friday, Ms Hyslop received a tour of key locations in the town, including the proposed railway station site.

She also heard at first hand the impact the lack of transport options has on locals.

Afterwards, she told The Courier: “I think the community of Newburgh has mobilised very well.

“It was very helpful to hear directly from them about their experiences and also see the town’s potential.

“They were good at setting out their case, as they have over a long time.”

The proposed site of a new Newburgh train station
She added, however: “There are no decisions yet but it’s important I got to hear from the community.

“I know the difference stations can make but it’s very expensive and budgets are tight.”

Despite her caution, Ms Hyslop’s visit was described as significant by campaigner Nigel Mullen.

Minister’s Newburgh trip ‘could be important’ in train station campaign

Mr Mullen said: “She came to get a feel for the place.

“That could be important in the way the project progresses.

“The next stage is to develop the case beyond feasibility and costs to how it could be done.

Courier News - Fife - Aileen Robertson - Newburgh Train Station Campaign - CR0027477 - Newburgh - Picture Shows: Nigel Mullan of Newburgh Tain Station Campaign at the track currently running through the town.
“We need a rail appraisal looking at the engineering side of things and the impact it would have on people’s lives.”

MSPs who joined campaigners were also buoyed by the visit.

North East Fife Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie said: “The minister’s time is tight.

“She wouldn’t come if she wasn’t seriously considering it.

“It doesn’t mean it’s definitely going to happen but it’s a positive indication that it could.”

And Scottish Greens MSP Mark Ruskell added: “We’re almost where we were with Leven, where the technical argument is there but we just need a political decision.”

Conversation