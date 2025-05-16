Newburgh train station campaign hails ‘positive’ visit from transport minister

The Newburgh community presented a strong case for reinstating their train station during a visit by Scotland’s Transport Secretary on Friday.

Fiona Hyslop’s meeting with campaigners is seen as a positive step in the long-running push for a railway.

And while a final decision has yet to come, Ms Hyslop said she was impressed with the group’s passion and knowledge.

The Newburgh train station campaign launched in 2011 in a bid to connect the town to the rail network.

Trains already pass on the Perth to Edinburgh line and campaigners say it would be relatively cheap to install a “flat pack”, or modular, station.

That would make a huge difference to a community poorly served by other forms of public transport.

The bid already has cross-party support in the Scottish Parliament.

And an appraisal of transport options for Newburgh is with Transport Scotland.

Community has ‘mobilised very well’

On Friday, Ms Hyslop received a tour of key locations in the town, including the proposed railway station site.

She also heard at first hand the impact the lack of transport options has on locals.

Afterwards, she told The Courier: “I think the community of Newburgh has mobilised very well.

“It was very helpful to hear directly from them about their experiences and also see the town’s potential.

“They were good at setting out their case, as they have over a long time.”

She added, however: “There are no decisions yet but it’s important I got to hear from the community.

“I know the difference stations can make but it’s very expensive and budgets are tight.”

Despite her caution, Ms Hyslop’s visit was described as significant by campaigner Nigel Mullen.

Minister’s Newburgh trip ‘could be important’ in train station campaign

Mr Mullen said: “She came to get a feel for the place.

“That could be important in the way the project progresses.

“The next stage is to develop the case beyond feasibility and costs to how it could be done.

“We need a rail appraisal looking at the engineering side of things and the impact it would have on people’s lives.”

MSPs who joined campaigners were also buoyed by the visit.

North East Fife Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie said: “The minister’s time is tight.

“She wouldn’t come if she wasn’t seriously considering it.

“It doesn’t mean it’s definitely going to happen but it’s a positive indication that it could.”

And Scottish Greens MSP Mark Ruskell added: “We’re almost where we were with Leven, where the technical argument is there but we just need a political decision.”