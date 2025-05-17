Former Dunblane hotel near cathedral to become housing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Dunblane hotel near cathedral to become housing

The buildings were originally constructed as houses in the 18th century.

By Alex Watson
The hotel sat at the heart of Dunblane. Image: Google Street View
A former hotel in the centre of Dunblane looks set to become homes following approval from Stirling Council.

Old Churches House Hotel on Kirk Street, close to Dunblane Cathedral, closed to guests in autumn 2024.

Earlier this week, Stirling Council approved proposed plans to convert the large, category B-listed property into three houses of different sizes.

The work will include the demolition of an existing link corridor to an annexe building, external alterations, and the erection of a new rear extension and canopy.

Fences will also be put up, and gate posts increased in height, according to the application.

This plan shows how the three houses (each shown in a different colour) will be divided up. Image: Alastair Forbes Architects/Stirling Council

The designs submitted alongside the application documents appear to show four separate dwellings spread across three two-storey houses.

The first house has a two-bedroom property on the ground floor, and a bigger four-bed home upstairs.

House number two is spread over two levels and has three bedrooms.

The final house appears to be much larger than the others, with four bedrooms, sprawling reception rooms, as well as a games room and gym.

‘Appropriate’ change of use

Two objections were made over the proposal, but one was later withdrawn.

Concerns from locals included the new homes affecting the privacy of neighbours, as well as an increase in noise and traffic.

There were also worries around protecting the historical integrity of the site, which is located within Dunblane‘s conservation area.

The council’s decision notice stipulates that no construction can take place on the site until an archaeological investigation has been carried out.

There are also rules around the materials that can be used for the development, – including stone, mortar, windows and doors – to ensure any changes are in keeping with the existing look of the building and the town.

The former hotel is just opposite Dunblane Cathedral. Image: James McDowall/Shutterstock

The buildings were constructed as houses in the 18th century, but were later used as an ecumenical meeting house and a conference centre before becoming a hotel.

Stirling Council’s report of handling states that it considers the property’s next change of use “appropriate”, since the buildings were originally intended to be residential homes and they are located close to local amenities.

The local authority’s assessment continues: “The conversion proposals have a number of aspects which will enhance the character of the listed buildings including reinstatement of dormers, rooflight, pend and full height of gate pillars and more appropriate fenestration design in one of the proposed houses.”

Planning references: 24/00645/FUL and 24/00656/LBCFor more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

