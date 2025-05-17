Motorhomes and beach huts for Arbroath Riviera?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Motorhomes and beach huts for Arbroath Riviera?

Plans are being developed for tourism-boosting projects on the town seafront using cash from a £1.2 million UK Prosperity Fund pot.

By Graham Brown
Arbroath seafront is being lined up for new motorhome and beach hut projects. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The tourism-boosting schemes have emerged as part of Angus Council’s spending plans for £1.2 million of UK Shared Prosperity Fund cash.

Both ideas are in their infancy.

This week, councillors agreed to spend more than £30,000 on external consultants to carry out feasibility studies.

Angus Council may also look at local car parks as motorhome sites to try and generate money from those.

What do the Arbroath proposals involve?

Detail on the two projects is light at this stage.

The motorhomes plan is focused on the already busy area between the harbour and Gayfield Park.

Its popularity has rocketed in recent years.

Dozens of motorhomes regularly parked there.

In 2022, it led to the council restricting motorhomes to a one-night stay and limiting the area they could park in.

But campaigners labelled the clampdown “pants” in a protest that saw underwear draped over signs for the new rules.

Arbroath motorhome site pants protest
Locals and visitors labelled the new Arbroath motorhome rules ‘pants’ in a 2022 protest. Image: Wallace Ferrier

The site would be beside the £14 million Place for Everyone active travel scheme due for completion this September.

Council planning service leader Jill Paterson said a lot of work remains to be done on each proposal.

“Specifically on the motorhomes site, there are two elements,” she told the authority’s communities committee.

“One is looking at the site next to Gayfield, and particularly some of the infrastructure that needs to be put in place.

Motorhomes parked at Arbroath seafront.
Arbroath seafront is a popular spot for motorhome owners. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

“It’s not just simply a case of adding charging to that, which effectively formalises that as a stopover site.

“Due to the number of motorhomes that then require planning permission and as a responsible stopover site, we then need to look at what the supporting infrastructure is.

“It will also look and work with colleagues in roads and transportation around utilising some of our car parks in terms of looking at a pilot programme.”

West Links beach huts idea

The beach huts would be located at West Links.

Ms Paterson added: “The beach huts proposal is to effectively look at the business plan for how that would operate.”

That will include installation and maintenance costs, as well as potential rental income.

Councillors agreed to spend £12,000 on the beach huts feasibility study and £20,000 for the motorhomes one.

