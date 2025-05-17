Motorhomes and beach huts for Arbroath Riviera?

Plans are being developed for a seaside motorhome park and beach huts in Arbroath.

The tourism-boosting schemes have emerged as part of Angus Council’s spending plans for £1.2 million of UK Shared Prosperity Fund cash.

Both ideas are in their infancy.

This week, councillors agreed to spend more than £30,000 on external consultants to carry out feasibility studies.

Angus Council may also look at local car parks as motorhome sites to try and generate money from those.

What do the Arbroath proposals involve?

Detail on the two projects is light at this stage.

The motorhomes plan is focused on the already busy area between the harbour and Gayfield Park.

Its popularity has rocketed in recent years.

Dozens of motorhomes regularly parked there.

In 2022, it led to the council restricting motorhomes to a one-night stay and limiting the area they could park in.

But campaigners labelled the clampdown “pants” in a protest that saw underwear draped over signs for the new rules.

The site would be beside the £14 million Place for Everyone active travel scheme due for completion this September.

Council planning service leader Jill Paterson said a lot of work remains to be done on each proposal.

“Specifically on the motorhomes site, there are two elements,” she told the authority’s communities committee.

“One is looking at the site next to Gayfield, and particularly some of the infrastructure that needs to be put in place.

“It’s not just simply a case of adding charging to that, which effectively formalises that as a stopover site.

“Due to the number of motorhomes that then require planning permission and as a responsible stopover site, we then need to look at what the supporting infrastructure is.

“It will also look and work with colleagues in roads and transportation around utilising some of our car parks in terms of looking at a pilot programme.”

West Links beach huts idea

The beach huts would be located at West Links.

Ms Paterson added: “The beach huts proposal is to effectively look at the business plan for how that would operate.”

That will include installation and maintenance costs, as well as potential rental income.

Councillors agreed to spend £12,000 on the beach huts feasibility study and £20,000 for the motorhomes one.