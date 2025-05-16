Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel picks up two awards at prestigious ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel picks up two awards at prestigious ceremony

The Dunblane hotel, and establishments in St Andrews and Perth, were winners at the Innis and Gunn Prestige Hotel Awards.

By Ben MacDonald
Cromlix win two awards at prestigious ceremony
Staff from the Cromlix pose with one of their awards. Image: Dirt Comms

Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel was the big winner at a prestigious awards ceremony, scooping two awards.

The Dunblane hotel was named best boutique and best historic hotel at the Innis and Gunn Prestige Hotel Awards on Thursday.

The ceremony, held at Glasgow’s Radisson RED hotel, also saw winners from Tayside and Fife.

St Andrews hotel Rusacks collected two accolades, including best five-star and best hotel restaurant.

The Parklands Hotel in Perth and Edzell’s Glenesk Country House Hotel and Spa each won awards for four-star premises.

Cromlix wins two awards at prestigious ceremony

Awards director Warren Paul said: “Of course there’s a lot of eyes on Cromlix, but for us and our title sponsors Innis and Gunn, every winner or highly recommended recipient here is a star.

“It’s worth saying the calibre of the people here tonight is quite incredible.

“Whatever you want to do, you can find it in Scotland – and here tonight.

St Andrews hotel Rusacks picked up two awards. Image: Dirt Comms

“We have it all, Scotland really is special and the offerings in this trade are stellar.

“That’s why we are here – to showcase the results of the hard work by so many people, and to recognise and thank them.”

Murray, who co-owns the Cromlix with his wife Kim, had been coaching former tennis rival Novak Djokovic until this week.

Both he and Kim didn’t attend the ceremony, letting their team enjoy the spotlight of the wins instead.

