Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel picks up two awards at prestigious ceremony

Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel was the big winner at a prestigious awards ceremony, scooping two awards.

The Dunblane hotel was named best boutique and best historic hotel at the Innis and Gunn Prestige Hotel Awards on Thursday.

The ceremony, held at Glasgow’s Radisson RED hotel, also saw winners from Tayside and Fife.

St Andrews hotel Rusacks collected two accolades, including best five-star and best hotel restaurant.

The Parklands Hotel in Perth and Edzell’s Glenesk Country House Hotel and Spa each won awards for four-star premises.

Cromlix wins two awards at prestigious ceremony

Awards director Warren Paul said: “Of course there’s a lot of eyes on Cromlix, but for us and our title sponsors Innis and Gunn, every winner or highly recommended recipient here is a star.

“It’s worth saying the calibre of the people here tonight is quite incredible.

“Whatever you want to do, you can find it in Scotland – and here tonight.

“We have it all, Scotland really is special and the offerings in this trade are stellar.

“That’s why we are here – to showcase the results of the hard work by so many people, and to recognise and thank them.”

Murray, who co-owns the Cromlix with his wife Kim, had been coaching former tennis rival Novak Djokovic until this week.

Both he and Kim didn’t attend the ceremony, letting their team enjoy the spotlight of the wins instead.