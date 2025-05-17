How Perthshire B&B owner, 71, became Instagram gardening guru with 50,000+ followers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Perthshire B&B owner, 71, became Instagram gardening guru with 50,000+ followers

Strathtay's Penny Kennedy will star in an upcoming national show after documenting her gardening journey.

By Lucy Scarlett
Gardening influencer Penny Kennedy at her home in Strathtay.
Penny Kennedy, 71, is a gardening influencer from Perthshire. Image: Penny Kennedy/ Instagram

A Perthshire gardening influencer is “flattered” to be a panel expert at an upcoming national show.

Penny Kennedy has had a love for gardening for most of her life.

The 71-year-old has accumulated almost 60,000 followers by documenting her horticultural journey on Instagram.

The green-fingered influencer runs a B&B at Mouse Cottage in Strathtay, which sparked her to fall in love with gardening.

She has been invited to the National Gardening and Outdoor Living Show in Edinburgh as a panel expert in July.

‘It was so flattering to be asked,’ says Perthshire gardener

Penny told The Courier: “I started with a clean slate and years of reading about gardening.

“I’m a relative beginner and not as experienced as the other panel experts are.

“I think that’s quite relatable to my followers.

“I got stuck into the garden and people like the fact that I’m not an expert and I make mistakes – I’ve made a lot of those!

Penny's garden.
Penny’s garden at Mouse Cottage. Image: Penny Kennedy/Instagram
She runs a B&B.
She runs a B&B at her home in Strathtay. Image: Penny Kennedy/Instagram

“I originally started my little garden because I run a B&B and wanted to promote it.

“I’m the only amateur gardener on the panel, for everyone else it’s their job.

“It was so flattering to be asked.

“When I’m in my garden, I’m in a world of my own.

“My cottage has wonderful vibes and the garden has really flourished.”

Instagram influencer’s ‘gardens got me through some tough times’

Penny, who used to run a gift-wrapping business, has appeared on BBC show The Beechgrove Garden and is an ambassador for the V&A’s latest exhibition – Garden Futures.

She added that the garden offers her relaxation and gratification.

“You read about gardening, and then you go and see lots of other gardens,” she continued.

“I get total joy being in the garden – it’s very thrilling.

“It’s so healing, healthy and rewarding to see your hard work come together.

“Instagram changed my life in the best of ways.

Penny Kennedy.
Penny says the garden is good for mental and physical health. Image: Penny Kennedy/ Instagram

“I have a tremendous community and I hope that I encourage people not to give up.

“I’m so grateful to my garden, it’s got me through some tough times.

“I’m looking forward to learning more.”

Penny’s garden is open to the public by appointment, and will have an open day on June 6 and 7.

The National Gardening and Outdoor Living Show runs on Saturday, 26 and Sunday, 27, of July in Edinburgh.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a swimming pool in Aberfeldy has closed again due to “a release of faecal matter.”

