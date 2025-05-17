How Perthshire B&B owner, 71, became Instagram gardening guru with 50,000+ followers

A Perthshire gardening influencer is “flattered” to be a panel expert at an upcoming national show.

Penny Kennedy has had a love for gardening for most of her life.

The 71-year-old has accumulated almost 60,000 followers by documenting her horticultural journey on Instagram.

The green-fingered influencer runs a B&B at Mouse Cottage in Strathtay, which sparked her to fall in love with gardening.

She has been invited to the National Gardening and Outdoor Living Show in Edinburgh as a panel expert in July.

Penny told The Courier: “I started with a clean slate and years of reading about gardening.

“I’m a relative beginner and not as experienced as the other panel experts are.

“I think that’s quite relatable to my followers.

“I got stuck into the garden and people like the fact that I’m not an expert and I make mistakes – I’ve made a lot of those!

“I originally started my little garden because I run a B&B and wanted to promote it.

“I’m the only amateur gardener on the panel, for everyone else it’s their job.

“It was so flattering to be asked.

“When I’m in my garden, I’m in a world of my own.

“My cottage has wonderful vibes and the garden has really flourished.”

Penny, who used to run a gift-wrapping business, has appeared on BBC show The Beechgrove Garden and is an ambassador for the V&A’s latest exhibition – Garden Futures.

She added that the garden offers her relaxation and gratification.

“You read about gardening, and then you go and see lots of other gardens,” she continued.

“I get total joy being in the garden – it’s very thrilling.

“It’s so healing, healthy and rewarding to see your hard work come together.

“Instagram changed my life in the best of ways.

“I have a tremendous community and I hope that I encourage people not to give up.

“I’m so grateful to my garden, it’s got me through some tough times.

“I’m looking forward to learning more.”

Penny’s garden is open to the public by appointment, and will have an open day on June 6 and 7.

The National Gardening and Outdoor Living Show runs on Saturday, 26 and Sunday, 27, of July in Edinburgh.

