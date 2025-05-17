Best pictures as Tayside farmers take to the football field for charity

Angus farmers were feeling the heat in a Friday night Past v Present charity fixture on the football field.

As they battled it out at Strathmore Park in Forfar, the players were in as much need of a good soaking as their recently planted fields of tatties.

But the two squads dug in to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research.

The perfect weather brought out a good crowd for the highly-anticipated match, organised by Angus Tayside Young Farmers.

District chairman Glen Barclay said: “Our district has always had a strong tradition of talented footballers.

“It’s essential that we continue to nurture the connections between current members and those who have come before us.

“This match provided the perfect opportunity to do just that, while supporting Brain Tumour Research, a cause that is particularly meaningful to many of our members.”

The youngsters secured a 4-0 win in what was a hotly contested encounter, to take home the inaugural Cochrane Family Quaich.

Ewan Murray of the winning side was the man of the match.

Forfar JAC organises a hugely popular Christmas Eve tractor run annually.

Courier photographer Steve Brown captured the action at Strathmore Park.