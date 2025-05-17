Best pictures as Tayside farmers take to the football field for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Best pictures as Tayside farmers take to the football field for charity

Angus Tayside Young Farmers organised the Past v Present showdown to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research.

Action from the Forfar charity match. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Action from the Forfar charity match. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Angus farmers were feeling the heat in a Friday night Past v Present charity fixture on the football field.

As they battled it out at Strathmore Park in Forfar, the players were in as much need of a good soaking as their recently planted fields of tatties.

But the two squads dug in to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research.

The perfect weather brought out a good crowd for the highly-anticipated match, organised by Angus Tayside Young Farmers.

District chairman Glen Barclay said: “Our district has always had a strong tradition of talented footballers.

“It’s essential that we continue to nurture the connections between current members and those who have come before us.

“This match provided the perfect opportunity to do just that, while supporting Brain Tumour Research, a cause that is particularly meaningful to many of our members.”

The youngsters secured a 4-0 win in what was a hotly contested encounter, to take home the inaugural Cochrane Family Quaich.

Ewan Murray of the winning side was the man of the match.

Forfar JAC organises a hugely popular Christmas Eve tractor run annually.

Courier photographer Steve Brown captured the action at Strathmore Park.
Angus Tayside Young Farmers charity football at Forfar.
The oldies attack.

Angus Tayside Young Farmers charity football at Forfar.

Angus Tayside Young Farmers charity football at Forfar.
Pitch side.
Angus Tayside Young Farmers charity football at Forfar.
Goal bound.
Angus Tayside Young Farmers charity football at Forfar.
Alice Mitchell, 6, from Forfar having great fun.

Angus Tayside Young Farmers charity football at Forfar.

Angus Tayside Young Farmers charity football at Forfar.
The keeper safely gathers.
Angus Tayside Young Farmers charity football at Forfar.
Baby Walter Fleming (6 months) with mum Amy Methven (30) from Laurencekirk and Sally Norrie (30) from Arbroath with 18-month-old Ailsa.

Angus Tayside Young Farmers charity football at Forfar.

Angus Tayside Young Farmers charity football at Forfar.
The youngsters celebrate.
Angus Tayside Young Farmers charity football at Forfar.
The keeper is called into action.

Angus Tayside Young Farmers charity football at Forfar.

Angus Tayside Young Farmers charity football at Forfar.
A good support.
Angus Tayside Young Farmers charity football at Forfar.
Alistair Hodnett and Alan Wood from Forfar enjoy the sunshine.
Angus Tayside Young Farmers charity football at Forfar.
No quarter given.
Angus Tayside Young Farmers charity football at Forfar.
The reds’ dugout.
Angus Tayside Young Farmers charity football at Forfar.
Eye on the ball.
Angus Tayside Young Farmers charity football at Forfar.
Viki Johnston, Sophie Smith, and Charli Cochrane enjoy the match.
Angus Tayside Young Farmers charity football at Forfar.
The greens’ dugout.
Angus Tayside Young Farmers charity football at Forfar.
Kick off.

Angus Tayside Young Farmers charity football at Forfar.

Angus Tayside Young Farmers charity football at Forfar.
Jim Lascelles from Carnoustie spectates.

Angus Tayside Young Farmers charity football at Forfar.

Angus Tayside Young Farmers charity football at Forfar.
A shot on goal.
Angus Tayside Young Farmers charity football at Forfar.
Packed penalty box.

Angus Tayside Young Farmers charity football at Forfar.

Angus Tayside Young Farmers charity football at Forfar.
Smiles from six-month-old Walter Fleming from Laurencekirk.

Angus Tayside Young Farmers charity football at Forfar.

Angus Tayside Young Farmers charity football at Forfar.
Taking a breather.
Angus Tayside Young Farmers charity football at Forfar.
Fun in the sun.
Angus Tayside Young Farmers charity football at Forfar.
Hannah Findlay, dad Derek Findlay and Beth Steele from Forfar.
Angus Tayside Young Farmers charity football at Forfar.
Alice, 6, and brother Blair, 3, from Forfar having great fun.
Angus Tayside Young Farmers charity football at Forfar.
Picking a target.
Angus Tayside Young Farmers charity football at Forfar.
A decent support for the charity match.
Angus Tayside Young Farmers charity football at Forfar.
Getting ready to take to the field.

 

Angus Tayside Young Farmers charity football at Forfar.
Lacing the boots.

