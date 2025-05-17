News Best pictures as Tayside farmers take to the football field for charity Angus Tayside Young Farmers organised the Past v Present showdown to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research. Action from the Forfar charity match. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson By Graham Brown May 17 2025, 11:56am May 17 2025, 11:56am Share Best pictures as Tayside farmers take to the football field for charity Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5246851/tayside-young-farmers-charity-football-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Angus farmers were feeling the heat in a Friday night Past v Present charity fixture on the football field. As they battled it out at Strathmore Park in Forfar, the players were in as much need of a good soaking as their recently planted fields of tatties. But the two squads dug in to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research. The perfect weather brought out a good crowd for the highly-anticipated match, organised by Angus Tayside Young Farmers. District chairman Glen Barclay said: “Our district has always had a strong tradition of talented footballers. “It’s essential that we continue to nurture the connections between current members and those who have come before us. “This match provided the perfect opportunity to do just that, while supporting Brain Tumour Research, a cause that is particularly meaningful to many of our members.” The youngsters secured a 4-0 win in what was a hotly contested encounter, to take home the inaugural Cochrane Family Quaich. Ewan Murray of the winning side was the man of the match. Forfar JAC organises a hugely popular Christmas Eve tractor run annually. Courier photographer Steve Brown captured the action at Strathmore Park. The oldies attack. Pitch side. Goal bound. Alice Mitchell, 6, from Forfar having great fun. The keeper safely gathers. Baby Walter Fleming (6 months) with mum Amy Methven (30) from Laurencekirk and Sally Norrie (30) from Arbroath with 18-month-old Ailsa. The youngsters celebrate. The keeper is called into action. A good support. Alistair Hodnett and Alan Wood from Forfar enjoy the sunshine. No quarter given. The reds’ dugout. Eye on the ball. Viki Johnston, Sophie Smith, and Charli Cochrane enjoy the match. The greens’ dugout. Kick off. Jim Lascelles from Carnoustie spectates. A shot on goal. Packed penalty box. Smiles from six-month-old Walter Fleming from Laurencekirk. Taking a breather. Fun in the sun. Hannah Findlay, dad Derek Findlay and Beth Steele from Forfar. Alice, 6, and brother Blair, 3, from Forfar having great fun. Picking a target. A decent support for the charity match. Getting ready to take to the field. Lacing the boots.
