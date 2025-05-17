In Pictures: Spring Classic Auction draws crowds to Errol Airfield

Morris Leslie Auctions held their Spring Classic Auction at Errol Airfield in Perthshire on Saturday.

The event began at 11:00 am and featured an impressive range of up to 200 classic and vintage vehicles, including cars, bikes, vans, lorries, tractors, and more.

Visitors explored and bid on a wide selection of historic vehicles and automobilia, attracting collectors, enthusiasts, and curious onlookers. From rare finds to nostalgic favourites, the auction offered something for everyone.

The event was free and open to the public, making it a popular day out for motoring fans and families.

Courier photographer Steve Brown was there to capture the day.