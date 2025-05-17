In Pictures: Spring Classic Auction draws crowds to Errol Airfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Articles

In Pictures: Spring Classic Auction draws crowds to Errol Airfield

We visited the Spring Classic Auction at Errol Airfield, where Morris Leslie Auctions showcased vintage cars, bikes, tractors, and more.

Auctioneers get the bids in for the 1995 Toyota Celica today at the Morris Leslie Classic Car Auction at Errol Airfield. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Auctioneers get the bids in for the 1995 Toyota Celica today at the Morris Leslie Classic Car Auction at Errol Airfield. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries & Steve Brown

Morris Leslie Auctions held their Spring Classic Auction at Errol Airfield in Perthshire on Saturday.

The event began at 11:00 am and featured an impressive range of up to 200 classic and vintage vehicles, including cars, bikes, vans, lorries, tractors, and more.

Visitors explored and bid on a wide selection of historic vehicles and automobilia, attracting collectors, enthusiasts, and curious onlookers. From rare finds to nostalgic favourites, the auction offered something for everyone.

The event was free and open to the public, making it a popular day out for motoring fans and families.

Courier photographer Steve Brown was there to capture the day.

Is it worth it for the 1967 Volvo? Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Pondering the Oldsmobile and if we need it. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Wandering through the lots before the sales start at the Morris Leslie Classic Car Auction at Errol Airfield today. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Lachlan Lindsay  from Dundee takes a seat in the Bentley Continental. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Checking out the engine bay of the 1999 Subaru Impreza Turbo 2000 AWD. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Morris Leslie Classic Car Auction at Errol Airfield. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Wandering through the lots before the sales start. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kev Coulstock from Dundee admires the 1959 Land Rover Defender 109. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
People weighing up their choices at the Morris Leslie Classic Car Auction. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Setting the bar at the Morris Leslie Classic Car Auction. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Visitors weighing up their choices. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kellie Crosbie reflecting on buying a Porsche today at the Morris Leslie Classic Car Auction. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Auctioneers get the bids in for the 1995 Toyota Celica today at the Morris Leslie Classic Car Auction. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Auctioneers get the bids in for the 1995 Toyota Celica. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Collect a programme from Jessica Devine and Daisie Devlin from Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
1973 Triumph Spitfire kicks off the auctions. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
People checking out the options. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Lachlan Lindsay from Dundee takes a seat in the Bentley Continental. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Auctioneers keep the sales momentum. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Crowds of prospective buyers waiting on their favourite option to roll into the bidding. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Classic American Oldsmobile hits the auction. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Classic American Oldsmobile hits the auction at the Morris Leslie Classic Car Auction. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Discussing and contemplating at the Morris Leslie Classic Car Auction. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Saab at the Morris Leslie Classic Car Auction. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Brandyn Duthie makes sure cars roll through smoothly. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Brandyn Duthie makes sure cars roll through smoothly. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Williams Renault. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Iconic logo and name at the Morris Leslie Classic Car Auction. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Conversation