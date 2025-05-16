News A90 northbound fully reopens after crash between Perth and Dundee Police were called to the carriageway at Glendoick on Friday afternoon. By Andrew Robson May 16 2025, 3:57pm May 16 2025, 3:57pm Share A90 northbound fully reopens after crash between Perth and Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5246931/tailbacks-a90-crash-glendoick/ Copy Link 0 comment Police were called to the collision near the Glendoick junction on Friday afternoon. Image: Google Street View Drivers experienced delays on the A90 between Perth and Dundee on Friday after a crash near Glendoick. Police were called to the northbound carriageway just before 4pm, with drivers warned to approach with caution. One lane opened for traffic shortly after, however road operator Amey said there was a 32-minute delay in the area. Drivers also reported slow-moving traffic on the road, with Google Maps traffic data showing long tailbacks. Queues of traffic on the A90 at 3.45pm. Image: Google Maps Amey confirmed both lanes were operating as normal just after 5pm. It is not known how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if there were any injuries. Police Scotland has been approached for comment.
