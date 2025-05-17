Dundee’s Brian Cox among big names in Kirkcaldy festival programme launching this weekend

Succession star Brian Cox features alongside a host of local talent in a packed programme of Kirkcaldy events launching this weekend.

Lang Toun Fest is Kirkcaldy’s first arts and culture festival.

And other big names taking part include Fife-born author Val McDermid, who is interviewing former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Hacienda DJ Graeme Park will also return to his roots for a special benefit gig in aid of Sarcoma UK.

However, a host of community talent is also included in the five-week extravaganza.

Lang Toun Fest kicks off on Friday May 30 with the Lang Toun Jazz Proms opening concert.

It officially closes with Fife Pride on July 5.

More than 125 events are already organised, with more being added.

They include live music, literature, performance, yoga, comedy, food demonstrations, talks, walking tours and exhibitions.

Find out more about Kirkcaldy’s Lang Toun Fest

Thousands of printed programmes are now available at venues across Kirkcaldy.

The idea for a community-based festival came from discussions among the Kirkcaldy Partners group, comprising individuals and groups from across the town.

They share a passion to showcase all that’s positive and creative about the Lang Toun.

And they took the chance to build on existing initiatives such as the Adam Smith Festival of Ideas, Fife Pride and the Kirkcaldy Walking Festival.

Plans are now under way to make the Lang Toun Fest an annual event.

Love Oor Lang Toun development manager Ryan Strachan said: “Lang Toun Fest 2025 is a celebration of arts, culture and local talent.”

Full details on all the Lang Toun Fest events can be found at: www.langtounfest.com