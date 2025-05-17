Dundee’s Brian Cox among big names in Kirkcaldy festival programme launching this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s Brian Cox among big names in Kirkcaldy festival programme launching this weekend

Kirkcaldy's first ever Lang Toun Fest kicks off on May 30 and includes household names as well as a host of local talent.

By Claire Warrender
Renowned actor Brian Cox is taking part in the inaugural Lang Toun Fest in Kirkcaldy. Image Gareth Iwan Jones
Renowned actor Brian Cox is taking part in the inaugural Lang Toun Fest in Kirkcaldy. Image Gareth Iwan Jones

Succession star Brian Cox features alongside a host of local talent in a packed programme of Kirkcaldy events launching this weekend.

Lang Toun Fest is Kirkcaldy’s first arts and culture festival.

And other big names taking part include Fife-born author Val McDermid, who is interviewing former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Nicola Sturgeon was previously interviewed by Val McDermid at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

Hacienda DJ Graeme Park will also return to his roots for a special benefit gig in aid of Sarcoma UK.

However, a host of community talent is also included in the five-week extravaganza.

Lang Toun Fest kicks off on Friday May 30 with the Lang Toun Jazz Proms opening concert.

It officially closes with Fife Pride on July 5.

More than 125 events are already organised, with more being added.

They include live music, literature, performance, yoga, comedy, food demonstrations, talks, walking tours and exhibitions.

Find out more about Kirkcaldy’s Lang Toun Fest

Thousands of printed programmes are now available at venues across Kirkcaldy.

The idea for a community-based festival came from discussions among the Kirkcaldy Partners group, comprising individuals and groups from across the town.

The Kirkcaldy Partners group launch the Lang Toun Fest programme. Image: Fife Council.

They share a passion to showcase all that’s positive and creative about the Lang Toun.

And they took the chance to build on existing initiatives such as the Adam Smith Festival of Ideas, Fife Pride and the Kirkcaldy Walking Festival.

The Lang Toun Fest logo, designed by Susan McGill.

Plans are now under way to make the Lang Toun Fest an annual event.

Love Oor Lang Toun development manager Ryan Strachan said: “Lang Toun Fest 2025 is a celebration of arts, culture and local talent.”

Full details on all the Lang Toun Fest events can be found at: www.langtounfest.com

