News Pictures as Bounce in the Park comes to Dunfermline Bounce In The Park came to Dunfermline Public Park this weekend to bring inflatable fun in the sun! Enjoying the day at Bounce in the Park. Image: David Wardle By Emma Grady May 18 2025, 11:19am Family and friends turned out for Bounce In The Park held at Dunfermline Public Park this Saturday. There was a range of fun inflatables for youngsters aged from 3 -14 to enjoy, such as inflatable Slides, bouncy castles, and assault courses. There was also a selection of food and drink for everyone to enjoy, including hot dogs, chips, and burgers. For only £10 for a 2-hour session, youngsters were able to make unforgettable memories and have heaps of fun. Photographer David Wardle was there to capture all the activity. The inflatables at Bounce in the Park, Dunfermline. Image: David Wardle Minion fun! Image: David Wardle Put the shoe on the panda! Image: David Wardle Bouncing fun. Image: David Wardle A trio of lollipops! Image: David Wardle Bouncing fun. Image: David Wardle The busy park. Image: David Wardle Even the dogs came along for some fun. Image: David Wardle Crazy fun! Image: David Wardle Enjoying the minion inflatables. Image: David Wardle Smiles for the camera. Image: David Wardle Enjoying the day at Bounce in the Park. Image: David Wardle Girls together! Image: David Wardle Fun in the sun. Image: David Wardle Parents watch on as their kids enjoy the inflatables. Image: David Wardle Possibly the youngest attendee? Image: David Wardle Enjoying the day at Bounce in the Park. Image: David Wardle
