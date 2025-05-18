Pictures as Bounce in the Park comes to Dunfermline

Family and friends turned out for Bounce In The Park held at Dunfermline Public Park this Saturday.

There was a range of fun inflatables for youngsters aged from 3 -14 to enjoy, such as inflatable Slides, bouncy castles, and assault courses.

There was also a selection of food and drink for everyone to enjoy, including hot dogs, chips, and burgers.

For only £10 for a 2-hour session, youngsters were able to make unforgettable memories and have heaps of fun.

Photographer David Wardle was there to capture all the activity.