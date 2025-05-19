Work begins on new Lunan Bay beach platform in first phase of accessible tourism plan

Work is getting underway to rebuild Lunan Bay’s much-missed viewing platform.

A three-week project starts on Monday to replace the wooden structure which has been absent since 2023.

Volunteers behind the scheme hope it will be the first step towards welcoming even more visitors.

The beach, between Arbroath and Montrose, is an Angus favourite.

Angus Council removed it due to severe dune erosion caused by visitor footfall.

Unfortunately, at the time there were no public funds or resources to replace the structure.

Community effort to replace Lunan Bay platform

Thanks to National Lottery Awards for All grant and “incredible” local support, the project can now begin.

It is being led by Lunan Bay Communities Partnership (LBCP).

The charity says it marks the first phase of a wider community effort to improve accessibility at Lunan Bay.

It wants to make the area more inclusive for disabled visitors, bird watchers, photographers and tourists.

“Through a unique collaboration between local people and professionals, the platform will be rebuilt,” said LBCP.

“Many are providing their time, labour and materials pro bono or at discounted rates.”

Confirmed supporters include Mott MacDonald, Mitie, Lunan Farms, Carmichael + Baxter, Richard Irvin, RM Condor, Councillor Lois Speed, Rosehill Timber, Orchard Timber and Mywoodshop.

“This is a fantastic example of what a community can achieve when it comes together with a shared vision of inclusion and sustainability,” said the charity.

“We’re proud to be creating a safe and welcoming space that opens up access to one of Scotland’s most beautiful beaches for all abilities.”

The second phase of the project will focus on rebuilding the nearby boardwalk.

Talks are ongoing with Angus Council over that.

LBCP say the long-term goal is to create the only accessible route for disabled visitors to enjoy Lunan Bay, transforming the area into a fully-inclusive destination.

And with the sunshine forecast to continue, visitors have been asked to be mindful of the construction project.

“For public safety, there will be restricted access around the build site for three weeks while the works are being carried out,” LBCP added.

“During this period, the beach will be accessible via the north entrance of the public car park.”