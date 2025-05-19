Work begins on new Lunan Bay beach platform in first phase of accessible tourism plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Work begins on new Lunan Bay beach platform in first phase of accessible tourism plan

Locals and visitors have been flocking to the Angus hotspot during the recent spell of glorious weather.

By Graham Brown
The new platform will offer stunning views across Lunan Bay. Image: Visit Scotland
The new platform will offer stunning views across Lunan Bay. Image: Visit Scotland

Work is getting underway to rebuild Lunan Bay’s much-missed viewing platform.

A three-week project starts on Monday to replace the wooden structure which has been absent since 2023.

Volunteers behind the scheme hope it will be the first step towards welcoming even more visitors.

The beach, between Arbroath and Montrose, is an Angus favourite.

But the viewing platform has been missing since 2023.

Angus Council removed it due to severe dune erosion caused by visitor footfall.

Unfortunately, at the time there were no public funds or resources to replace the structure.

Community effort to replace Lunan Bay platform

Thanks to National Lottery Awards for All grant and “incredible” local support, the project can now begin.

It is being led by Lunan Bay Communities Partnership (LBCP).

The charity says it marks the first phase of a wider community effort to improve accessibility at Lunan Bay.

It wants to make the area more inclusive for disabled visitors, bird watchers, photographers and tourists.

“Through a unique collaboration between local people and professionals, the platform will be rebuilt,” said LBCP.

Lunan Bay beach in Angus.
Lunan Bay from the air. Image: Shahbaz Majeed

“Many are providing their time, labour and materials pro bono or at discounted rates.”

Confirmed supporters include Mott MacDonald, Mitie, Lunan Farms, Carmichael + Baxter, Richard Irvin, RM Condor, Councillor Lois Speed, Rosehill Timber, Orchard Timber and Mywoodshop.

“This is a fantastic example of what a community can achieve when it comes together with a shared vision of inclusion and sustainability,” said the charity.

“We’re proud to be creating a safe and welcoming space that opens up access to one of Scotland’s most beautiful beaches for all abilities.”

The second phase of the project will focus on rebuilding the nearby boardwalk.

Talks are ongoing with Angus Council over that.

LBCP say the long-term goal is to create the only accessible route for disabled visitors to enjoy Lunan Bay, transforming the area into a fully-inclusive destination.

And with the sunshine forecast to continue, visitors have been asked to be mindful of the construction project.

“For public safety, there will be restricted access around the build site for three weeks while the works are being carried out,” LBCP added.

“During this period, the beach will be accessible via the north entrance of the public car park.”

