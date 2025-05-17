EXCLUSIVE: Location and timeline for St Andrews Buck’s Bar revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Location and timeline for St Andrews Buck’s Bar revealed

The American-themed bar and restaurant chain is well known for its fried chicken and huge portions.

One of Buck Bar's existing venues on the Trongate in Glasgow
One of Buck Bar's existing venues on the Trongate in Glasgow. Image: Google Maps
By Finn Nixon

A popular St Andrews venue is set to be taken over by a popular bar chain based in the central belt.

Buck’s Bar will open a new outlet at the current home of Ziggy’s on Murray Place later this year.

Earlier this month Ziggy’s owners announced the rock-themed restaurant will close after 42 years.

Buck’s Bar similarly sees itself as a “rock ‘n’ roll bar” and has five outlets between Edinburgh and Glasgow.

It is well known for its fried chicken and huge portions.

Staff from Buck’s Bar in St Andrews. Image: Buck’s Bar

Michael Bergson, owner of Buck’s Bar, told The Courier: “It’s an honour to be taking over from such an established name in St Andrews

“We met with the owners of Ziggy’s and they were happy for us to take over, having been to Buck’s themselves.

“We are just delighted and really excited to be coming to St Andrews.

“I’ve always wanted to open in St Andrews.

“I visited there as a youngster and it is full of great bars and restaurants.

“It’s in a beautiful part of the world.

“It always seems to be busy as well and is full of friendly people.”

Work to start on St Andrews Buck’s Bar in June

Buck’s Bar is yet to confirm when the new venue will open.

But preparation work is expected to begin next month.

The chain announced it would be opening in St Andrews in a Facebook post on Friday.

Michael added: “We will have the builders going in on the first weekend in June.

“It should take 10 to 12 weeks to then get the place turned around.

“We will be bringing all of the dynamics of our existing venues to St Andrews.”

Buck’s Bar describes itself as a “Glasgow and Edinburgh rock ‘n’ roll bar specialising in authentic buttermilk fried chicken, real wings, craft brews and Bourbon”.

It offers a takeaway service and live music on Saturday nights.

More details about the chain’s new St Andrews restaurant are set to be revealed in the near future and it has urged customers to “watch this space”.

