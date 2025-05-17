EXCLUSIVE: Location and timeline for St Andrews Buck’s Bar revealed

A popular St Andrews venue is set to be taken over by a popular bar chain based in the central belt.

Buck’s Bar will open a new outlet at the current home of Ziggy’s on Murray Place later this year.

Earlier this month Ziggy’s owners announced the rock-themed restaurant will close after 42 years.

Buck’s Bar similarly sees itself as a “rock ‘n’ roll bar” and has five outlets between Edinburgh and Glasgow.

It is well known for its fried chicken and huge portions.

Michael Bergson, owner of Buck’s Bar, told The Courier: “It’s an honour to be taking over from such an established name in St Andrews

“We met with the owners of Ziggy’s and they were happy for us to take over, having been to Buck’s themselves.

“We are just delighted and really excited to be coming to St Andrews.

“I’ve always wanted to open in St Andrews.

“I visited there as a youngster and it is full of great bars and restaurants.

“It’s in a beautiful part of the world.

“It always seems to be busy as well and is full of friendly people.”

Work to start on St Andrews Buck’s Bar in June

Buck’s Bar is yet to confirm when the new venue will open.

But preparation work is expected to begin next month.

The chain announced it would be opening in St Andrews in a Facebook post on Friday.

Michael added: “We will have the builders going in on the first weekend in June.

“It should take 10 to 12 weeks to then get the place turned around.

“We will be bringing all of the dynamics of our existing venues to St Andrews.”

Buck’s Bar describes itself as a “Glasgow and Edinburgh rock ‘n’ roll bar specialising in authentic buttermilk fried chicken, real wings, craft brews and Bourbon”.

It offers a takeaway service and live music on Saturday nights.

More details about the chain’s new St Andrews restaurant are set to be revealed in the near future and it has urged customers to “watch this space”.