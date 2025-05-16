Police probe claim Dundee United fan mocked Ibrox disaster

A police investigation is underway into claims that a Dundee United fan mocked the Ibrox disaster.

Footage appeared online showing a supporter in the away end making gestures, allegedly mocking the tragedy, during Wednesday’s Premiership clash in Glasgow between Rangers and United.

Although no formal complaints were received, Police Scotland says it is carrying out inquiries.

A spokesman said: “We are aware of the footage and are carrying out inquiries. No complaints have been received.”

The January 1971 Ibrox disaster saw 66 fans lose their lives after a stairway crush at an Old Firm game.

And the latest incident comes just weeks after a Celtic supporter was caught taunting Gers fans about the tragedy during a derby clash.

‘Deeply upsetting’

The Hoops have since banned the supporter from attending Parkhead, and he subsequently lost his job.

A Rangers spokesperson described the incident during the Dundee United match as “abhorrent”.

They said: “It is deeply upsetting that once again, an incident like this has occurred.

“As the club has stated before, the Ibrox disaster remains the darkest day in our club’s history and continues to affect a number of families to this day.

“The mocking and celebration of any tragedy is abhorrent and has no place in any football stadium or society as a whole.

“The club urges the justice system to take the appropriate action over these matters.”

We have asked Dundee United for comment.