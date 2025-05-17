In Pictures: Cheers and charity at Dunfermline Gin Festival

The Dunfermline Gin Festival drew a large crowd to the Glen Pavilion on Friday.

Guests were welcomed with a souvenir festival glass before enjoying an evening of gin tasting, dancing, and live music in the main hall.

With over 40 fruity and flavoured gins to sample, there was something for everyone.

Award winning live band, Cut the Cake, and DJ David Blackburn kept the gin lovers entertained throughout the evening.

The event, organised by Dunfermline Rotary Club, aimed to raise funds for both local and international charities. The Festival has raised nearly £60,000 since it began.

Photographer David Wardle was on hand to capture all the fun!