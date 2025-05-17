News In Pictures: Cheers and charity at Dunfermline Gin Festival Dunfermline Gin Festival goers enjoyed a night of gin, music and fun in aid of raising money for charity. Friends enjoy the night at Dunfermline Gin Festival 2025. Image: David Wardle By Emma Grady May 17 2025, 11:16am May 17 2025, 11:16am Share In Pictures: Cheers and charity at Dunfermline Gin Festival Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5247150/dunfermline-gin-festival-2025-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment The Dunfermline Gin Festival drew a large crowd to the Glen Pavilion on Friday. Guests were welcomed with a souvenir festival glass before enjoying an evening of gin tasting, dancing, and live music in the main hall. With over 40 fruity and flavoured gins to sample, there was something for everyone. Award winning live band, Cut the Cake, and DJ David Blackburn kept the gin lovers entertained throughout the evening. The event, organised by Dunfermline Rotary Club, aimed to raise funds for both local and international charities. The Festival has raised nearly £60,000 since it began. Photographer David Wardle was on hand to capture all the fun! Cheers! Image: David Wardle Dunfermline Gin Festival 2025. Image: David Wardle All smiles at the Gin Fest. Image: David Wardle Friends enjoy the night. Image: David Wardle Having fun. Image: David Wardle Friends enjoy the night. Image: David Wardle All smiles at the Gin Fest. Image: David Wardle Enjoying a drink. Image: David Wardle The band entertains the guests. Image: David Wardle Enjoying the night. Image: David Wardle All smiles. Image: David Wardle Friends together. Image: David Wardle On the dance floor. Image: David Wardle All smiles at Dunfermline Gin Fest. Image: David Wardle Enjoying a drink. Image: David Wardle Enjoying a raspberry gin. Image: David Wardle Friends enjoy the night. Image: David Wardle Friends enjoy the night. Image: David Wardle Friends enjoy the night. Image: David Wardle Enjoying a drink. Image: David Wardle Friends enjoy the night. Image: David Wardle Cheers! Image: David Wardle Friends enjoy the night. Image: David Wardle Friends enjoy the night. Image: David Wardle Guests receive their signature glasses. Image: David Wardle Friends enjoy the night. Image: David Wardle Cheers! Image: David Wardle Friends enjoy the night. Image: David Wardle Friends enjoy the night. Image: David Wardle On the dance floor. Image: David Wardle Dance the night away. Image: David Wardle
