Articles

In Pictures: Cheers and charity at Dunfermline Gin Festival

Dunfermline Gin Festival goers enjoyed a night of gin, music and fun in aid of raising money for charity.

Friends enjoy the night at Dunfermline Gin Festival 2025. Image: David Wardle
Friends enjoy the night at Dunfermline Gin Festival 2025. Image: David Wardle
By Emma Grady

The Dunfermline Gin Festival drew a large crowd to the Glen Pavilion on Friday.

Guests were welcomed with a souvenir festival glass before enjoying an evening of gin tasting, dancing, and live music in the main hall.

With over 40 fruity and flavoured gins to sample, there was something for everyone.

Award winning live band, Cut the Cake, and DJ David Blackburn kept the gin lovers entertained throughout the evening.

The event, organised by Dunfermline Rotary Club, aimed to raise funds for both local and international charities. The Festival has raised nearly £60,000 since it began.

Photographer David Wardle was on hand to capture all the fun!

Cheers! Image: David Wardle
Dunfermline Gin Festival 2025. Image: David Wardle
All smiles at the Gin Fest. Image: David Wardle
Friends enjoy the night. Image: David Wardle
Having fun. Image: David Wardle
Friends enjoy the night. Image: David Wardle
All smiles at the Gin Fest. Image: David Wardle
Enjoying a drink. Image: David Wardle
The band entertains the guests. Image: David Wardle
Enjoying the night. Image: David Wardle
All smiles. Image: David Wardle
Friends together. Image: David Wardle
On the dance floor. Image: David Wardle
All smiles at Dunfermline Gin Fest. Image: David Wardle
Enjoying a drink. Image: David Wardle
Enjoying a raspberry gin. Image: David Wardle
Friends enjoy the night. Image: David Wardle
Friends enjoy the night. Image: David Wardle
Friends enjoy the night. Image: David Wardle
Enjoying a drink. Image: David Wardle
Friends enjoy the night. Image: David Wardle
Cheers! Image: David Wardle
Friends enjoy the night. Image: David Wardle
Friends enjoy the night. Image: David Wardle
Guests receive their signature glasses. Image: David Wardle
Friends enjoy the night. Image: David Wardle
Cheers! Image: David Wardle
Friends enjoy the night. Image: David Wardle
Friends enjoy the night. Image: David Wardle
On the dance floor. Image: David Wardle
Dance the night away. Image: David Wardle

