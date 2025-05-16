Perth city centre road to close for three days due to repair works

A section of a main road in Perth city centre will close for three days next week.

The council has confirmed that part of Atholl Street will be shut in both directions from Monday.

Scottish Water will be conducting emergency repair works on the street.

It is hoped the work will be completed by Wednesday.

A Perth and Kinross Council statement said: “Atholl Street in Perth will be closed in both directions between North Methven Street and Kinnoull Street from Monday, due to emergency Scottish Water repair works.

“It is estimated the road will be closed for three days.

“Diversions will be in place but please allow extra time for your journeys.

“Bus services are also likely to be affected so please check with Stagecoach’s customer service centre before travelling.

“We apologise for any inconvenience.”