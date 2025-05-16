Police block access to Dundee flats due to concern for a person

Police have blocked access to a block of flats in Dundee’s Hilltown due to an ongoing incident.

A cordon has been placed in front of Tulloch Court, with a police officer positioned nearby.

One onlooker told The Courier that all cars attempting to drive towards the flats were told to turn back by the officer.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said he became aware of the incident just before 6pm.

He said: “At that point there was already a few police units in attendance. “Riot cops were just going into Tulloch Court.

“When I looked further down the street I saw police have taped Hilltown Terrace off.

“The fire service were also dispatched to the scene.

“I hope they get the person out safely.”

The Courier understands the big emergency presence is over a concern for a person.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they are assisting police at the scene.

