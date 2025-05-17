Man, 45, arrested after ‘disturbance’ at Dundee city centre shop

A 45-year-old man has been arrested after a “disturbance” at a Dundee city centre shop.

Police were called to the Nisa Local store on Meadowside shortly after 1pm on Saturday.

The store was forced to close for a short time following the incident but has since reopened.

Witnesses reported hearing “shouting” as officers led a man from the shop into the back of a police van.

An onlooker said “A police car was parked outside the Nisa when I was walking along the street.

“The next thing two officers had a guy in cuffs and he was shouting as they escorted him out the shop.

“Not long after a police van turned up and he was put in the back of it.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.10pm on Saturday, we were called to a report of a disturbance at a premises on Meadowside in Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 45-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”