News Man, 45, arrested after 'disturbance' at Dundee city centre shop Police were called to Meadowside shortly after 1pm on Saturday. By Andrew Robson May 17 2025, 3:23pm May 17 2025, 3:23pm Police were called to Meadowside, Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson A 45-year-old man has been arrested after a "disturbance" at a Dundee city centre shop. Police were called to the Nisa Local store on Meadowside shortly after 1pm on Saturday. The store was forced to close for a short time following the incident but has since reopened. Witnesses reported hearing "shouting" as officers led a man from the shop into the back of a police van. A police car parked outside the Nisa Local. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson An onlooker said "A police car was parked outside the Nisa when I was walking along the street. "The next thing two officers had a guy in cuffs and he was shouting as they escorted him out the shop. "Not long after a police van turned up and he was put in the back of it." A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 1.10pm on Saturday, we were called to a report of a disturbance at a premises on Meadowside in Dundee. "Officers attended and a 45-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident. "Inquiries are ongoing."
