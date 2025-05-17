Two rescued from the water at Kinghorn Bay

Two people have been rescued from the water at Kinghorn Bay.

All emergency services were involved including Kinghorn RNLI.

The condition of the pair removed from the water is not known.

It is understood both were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Kinghorn lifeboat launched

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “We were alerted to two people in difficulty in the water at Kinghorn.

“Kinghorn lifeboat was launched but they were stood down after the pair, who were close to the shore, were removed from the water.

“They were passed into the care of waiting ambulances.

“It is understood both were conscious at that point.”

