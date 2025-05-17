Aberdeen player seriously injured at match at Tannadice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen player seriously injured at match at Tannadice

Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie required stitches to a head wound after the incident - with Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin branding it 'an absolute disgrace'.

By Lindsey Hamilton

Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie has been seriously injured in an incident at the match at Tannadice.

He was struck by a chair thrown by a Dons supporter during the clash with Dundee United.

The player received treatment at the scene and it has been reported her will require further medical assessment.

Police are appealing for information following the incident on Saturday afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information after an object was thrown onto the pitch injuring a player during the Dundee United v Aberdeen match at Tannadice on Saturday.

“Part of a chair was thrown from the upper deck of the Fair Play stand striking an Aberdeen player. He received treatment at the scene and will require further medical assessment.

“Officers are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or has mobile phone footage of the incident to contact police.”

‘Mindless act’ seriously injures defender

Match Commander, Superintendent Ray Birnie, said: “This was a mindless act which has seriously injured the player resulting in him needing medical treatment.

“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and I’d appeal to all fans to help us trace the person responsible.

“If you were in the Fair Play stand and witnessed what happened, please do the right thing and come forward. I’d also urge anyone who has mobile phone footage to review it and bring anything of importance to our attention.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0965 of 17 May, 2025.

MacKenzie received treatment by paramedics on the field and a stretcher was also called for.

However, after almost five minutes of treatment, the player was taken off in a wheelchair with his head heavily bandaged.

The SPFL condemned the incident as “moronic behaviour” and confirmed it will work with both clubs and Police Scotland to identify the perpetrator.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin also slated the incident as an “absolute disgrace” and has called for the culprit to be found and banned from football for life.

