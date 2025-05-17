Aberdeen player seriously injured at match at Tannadice

Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie has been seriously injured in an incident at the match at Tannadice.

He was struck by a chair thrown by a Dons supporter during the clash with Dundee United.

The player received treatment at the scene and it has been reported her will require further medical assessment.

Police are appealing for information following the incident on Saturday afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information after an object was thrown onto the pitch injuring a player during the Dundee United v Aberdeen match at Tannadice on Saturday.

“Part of a chair was thrown from the upper deck of the Fair Play stand striking an Aberdeen player. He received treatment at the scene and will require further medical assessment.

“Officers are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or has mobile phone footage of the incident to contact police.”

‘Mindless act’ seriously injures defender

Match Commander, Superintendent Ray Birnie, said: “This was a mindless act which has seriously injured the player resulting in him needing medical treatment.

“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and I’d appeal to all fans to help us trace the person responsible.

“If you were in the Fair Play stand and witnessed what happened, please do the right thing and come forward. I’d also urge anyone who has mobile phone footage to review it and bring anything of importance to our attention.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0965 of 17 May, 2025.

MacKenzie received treatment by paramedics on the field and a stretcher was also called for.

However, after almost five minutes of treatment, the player was taken off in a wheelchair with his head heavily bandaged.

The SPFL condemned the incident as “moronic behaviour” and confirmed it will work with both clubs and Police Scotland to identify the perpetrator.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin also slated the incident as an “absolute disgrace” and has called for the culprit to be found and banned from football for life.