Around 20 firefighters battle flat blaze in Perth city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Around 20 firefighters battle flat blaze in Perth city centre

Police and paramedics were also called to Parmelia Court.

By Andrew Robson
Emergency services at the scene at the Parmelia Court flat fire
Emergency services at the scene at Parmelia Court. Image: Stuart Cowper

Around 20 firefighters spent more than two hours tackling a flat fire in Perth city centre.

Four fire engines, police and paramedics were called to the scene at Parmelia Court shortly before midnight on Saturday.

The street was taped off while firefighters with breathing apparatus battled the blaze.

It is not known if there are any injuries at this time.

Firefighters battle Parmelia Court flat blaze

An eyewitness passed the emergency response in the early hours of Sunday morning.

They said: “I was coming past the City Mills when I saw the road was taped off, and a fire hose being ran off from a hydrant.

“I couldn’t see any smoke, but there was a strong smell of it.

Several emergency responders were at the scene
Several emergency responders were at the scene. Image: Stuart Cowper

“Two firefighters made their way up to the block of flats in breathing apparatus, and I could see other firefighters in breathing apparatus on a stairwell three in the building.

“Several fire engines, a police van, an ambulance and an incident response vehicle were all at the scene.

“There looked to have been about twenty firefighters present, along with seven or eight police officers and three or four paramedics.

“Given the time of night, there weren’t many people about a few people from neighbouring properties were out watching.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were seen entering the block.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were seen entering the block. Image: Stuart Cowper

“Hopefully no one was hurt.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to attend a flat fire at Parmelia Court, Perth at 11.53pm on Saturday.

“Two hose-reel jets, a safety jet and a thermal imaging camera were used at the scene.

“In total four pumps, from Perth, Auchterarder and Blairgowrie, were in attendance.

“The stop message came in at 2.27am on Sunday.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

More from News

Emergency services at the scene on Appin Place. I
Woman, 20, dies after taking unwell in Aberfeldy
Enjoying the day at Bounce in the Park. Image: David Wardle
Pictures as Bounce in the Park comes to Dunfermline
The caravans opposite Bridgeview Station Restaurant.
Large Traveller group make camp at Riverside Park in Dundee
Graeme Laing
Fife paedophile snared in vigilante sting re-sentenced to jail after four court breaches
Kenneth Taylor
Fife man's brolly attack on neighbour he accused of ‘genital grab’ after Bible class
Auchterarder property Muirton Park is near the Gleneagles golf course.
Auchterarder home 'within walking distance' of Gleneagles Hotel on sale for £1.15m
Plans to transform Montrose Rope Works have been withdrawn. Image: Adam and Gordon Architects
Old Angus rope factory cafe and yoga studio plan dropped after objections
riverside flooding
Call for answers after latest Riverside Recycling Centre closure
7
Youngsters learn about red meat at Balgove Larder
Hundreds more Fife schoolkids enjoy learning about farming life
St Andrews University governance chief Alastair Merrill and rector Stella Maris.
Inside St Andrews rector probe as emails reveal university chief secretly shaped investigation
12

Conversation