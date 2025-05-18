Around 20 firefighters battle flat blaze in Perth city centre

Around 20 firefighters spent more than two hours tackling a flat fire in Perth city centre.

Four fire engines, police and paramedics were called to the scene at Parmelia Court shortly before midnight on Saturday.

The street was taped off while firefighters with breathing apparatus battled the blaze.

It is not known if there are any injuries at this time.

Firefighters battle Parmelia Court flat blaze

An eyewitness passed the emergency response in the early hours of Sunday morning.

They said: “I was coming past the City Mills when I saw the road was taped off, and a fire hose being ran off from a hydrant.

“I couldn’t see any smoke, but there was a strong smell of it.

“Two firefighters made their way up to the block of flats in breathing apparatus, and I could see other firefighters in breathing apparatus on a stairwell three in the building.

“Several fire engines, a police van, an ambulance and an incident response vehicle were all at the scene.

“There looked to have been about twenty firefighters present, along with seven or eight police officers and three or four paramedics.

“Given the time of night, there weren’t many people about a few people from neighbouring properties were out watching.

“Hopefully no one was hurt.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to attend a flat fire at Parmelia Court, Perth at 11.53pm on Saturday.

“Two hose-reel jets, a safety jet and a thermal imaging camera were used at the scene.

“In total four pumps, from Perth, Auchterarder and Blairgowrie, were in attendance.

“The stop message came in at 2.27am on Sunday.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.