Large Traveller group make camp at Riverside Park in Dundee

A large Traveller group have set up camp at Riverside Park in Dundee.

At least a dozen caravans have pulled up on the grass next to the Riverside Pavilion opposite the Bridgeview Station Restaurant.

It’s understood the encampment is the same group which forced the cancellation of the Camperdown parkrun on Saturday.

The group were first spotted with a Shetland pony at the country park on May 5.

However, a video shared with The Courier on Friday afternoon showed several caravans leaving the park after Dundee City Council moved to take legal action.

Now the group have pitched up at Riverside and the Shetland pony has been tethered to a tree.

According to Shelter Scotland, it is a criminal offence to lodge, occupy or encamp on privately owned land without the consent of the owner.

Earlier this year The Herald reported how Traveller groups were being “systematically failed” in Scotland after housing regulators found “serious” breaches of accommodation standards.

Dundee City Council runs a purpose-built site for Traveller groups at Balmuir Wood in Tealing, Angus.

The local authority is set to spend almost £250,000 upgrading the site.

However, The Courier previously revealed the site had been lying virtually empty for all but six months since 2019.

Dundee City Council has been approached for comment.