Woman, 20, dies after taking unwell in Aberfeldy

A 20-year-old woman has died after taking unwell in Aberfeldy.

Emergency services received reports of a woman taking unwell on Appin Place in the Perthshire town on Saturday night.

Police and paramedics attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is being treated as “unexplained” but it is not believed to be suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.30pm on Saturday we received a report of a woman having taken unwell within premises at Appin Place, Aberfeldy.

“Emergency services attended and the 20-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family are aware.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious.

”A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”