Woman rescued from the water at Leven beach

Emergency services, including coastguard and ambulance, remain at the scene

By Lindsey Hamilton
The Courier breaking news graphic

A woman has been rescued from the water after falling into the water from the promenade at Leven beach.

Her condition is not known but emergency services remain at the scene.

The incident happened just before 2pm.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 1.56pm to say that a woman had fallen from the promenade at Leven and was in the water.

“We sent one appliance from Methil to assist the Scottish Ambulance crew at the scene.

“We left at 2.39pm. A coastguard team is also at the incident.”

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard confirmed the incident is ongoing and can give no further details.

Police Scotland has been asked to comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

