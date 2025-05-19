Person taken to hospital after crash involving HGV on A90 near Brechin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Person taken to hospital after crash involving HGV on A90 near Brechin

The road is closed northbound at Careston for a police investigation.

By James Simpson
Emergency services were called to the incident on the northbound carriageway. Image: Google Street View
Emergency services were called to the incident on the northbound carriageway. Image: Google Street View

A person has been taken to hospital after a crash involving an HGV on the A90 near Brechin.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the northbound carriageway at Careston, south of Brechin, at around 6.30am on Monday.

The road was initially shut northbound, then one lane reopened.

However, Traffic Scotland says the northbound carriageway has now been closed again while a police investigation takes place.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A90 is closed northbound, south of Brechin, following a two-vehicle crash reported to police around 6.30am on Monday.

“Emergency services attended and one person was taken to hospital.

“Road users are advised to avoid the area and diversions are in place.”

Firefighters help remove casualty from vehicle after A90 crash

The extent of the person’s injuries is not known.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a report of a collision involving a private vehicle and an HGV.

“A casualty was removed from the vehicle.

“Crews used small tools at the incident and made the scene safe.”

Lindsay Ogilvie from Dundee was travelling on the A90 towards Aberdeen.

He said: “Ambulance, police, and fire were in attendance.

“The car was covered with a blanket, and it looked like someone was on a stretcher.”

