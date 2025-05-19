Person taken to hospital after crash involving HGV on A90 near Brechin

A person has been taken to hospital after a crash involving an HGV on the A90 near Brechin.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the northbound carriageway at Careston, south of Brechin, at around 6.30am on Monday.

The road was initially shut northbound, then one lane reopened.

However, Traffic Scotland says the northbound carriageway has now been closed again while a police investigation takes place.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A90 is closed northbound, south of Brechin, following a two-vehicle crash reported to police around 6.30am on Monday.

“Emergency services attended and one person was taken to hospital.

“Road users are advised to avoid the area and diversions are in place.”

Firefighters help remove casualty from vehicle after A90 crash

The extent of the person’s injuries is not known.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a report of a collision involving a private vehicle and an HGV.

“A casualty was removed from the vehicle.

“Crews used small tools at the incident and made the scene safe.”

Lindsay Ogilvie from Dundee was travelling on the A90 towards Aberdeen.

He said: “Ambulance, police, and fire were in attendance.

“The car was covered with a blanket, and it looked like someone was on a stretcher.”