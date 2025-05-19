Tributes to ‘beloved dad and grandad’ who died after being hit by car in Kirkcaldy

Tributes have been paid to a “beloved dad and grandad” who died after being hit by a car in Kirkcaldy.

Pedestrian Grzegorz Pychowski died after the collision on Dunnikier Way on Tuesday April 22.

A 44-year-old man who was driving the BMW was arrested and later released, pending further inquiries.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, Mr Pychowski’s family said he was a “beloved dad, grandad and friend”.

Family’s tribute to man who died in Kirkcaldy crash

They added: “Grzegorz’s memory will live on. Let us hurry to love those close to us, they leave so quickly.”

Police say a dark-coloured vehicle seen on the road at the time of the crash, which they previously appealed for information on, has since been traced.

Officers say they are still investigating the full circumstances of the crash.

Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Pychowski’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We’ll continue to liaise with them throughout our investigation.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information to assist our inquiries.”