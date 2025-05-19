Tributes to ‘beloved dad and grandad’ who died after being hit by car in Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes to ‘beloved dad and grandad’ who died after being hit by car in Kirkcaldy

Grzegorz Pychowski was walking when he was struck by the BMW on Dunnikier Way in April.

By James Simpson
Grzegorz Pychowski, who died in the Kirkcaldy crash. Image: Police Scotland
Tributes have been paid to a “beloved dad and grandad” who died after being hit by a car in Kirkcaldy.

Pedestrian Grzegorz Pychowski died after the collision on Dunnikier Way on Tuesday April 22.

A 44-year-old man who was driving the BMW was arrested and later released, pending further inquiries.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, Mr Pychowski’s family said he was a “beloved dad, grandad and friend”.

Family’s tribute to man who died in Kirkcaldy crash

They added: “Grzegorz’s memory will live on. Let us hurry to love those close to us, they leave so quickly.”

Police say a dark-coloured vehicle seen on the road at the time of the crash, which they previously appealed for information on, has since been traced.

Officers say they are still investigating the full circumstances of the crash.

Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Pychowski’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We’ll continue to liaise with them throughout our investigation.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information to assist our inquiries.”

