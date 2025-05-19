Cyclist, 40, taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash near Stirling

A 40-year-old man has been hospitalised after a serious crash near Stirling.

Emergency services were called to the B8075 Kirk Lane near Gargunnock on Sunday.

The incident, which happened around 2.10pm, involved a cyclist and black Volkswagen T-Roc.

The cyclist was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

No one else was injured.

The road was closed while emergency services attended and it re-opened around 4.05pm.

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing to anyone who can assist with our crash investigation.

“If you were in the area at the time and saw anything or have dash-cam footage that could help then please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1769 of May 18 2025.

