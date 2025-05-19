Swimming pool at Dundee and Angus College could close in review of leisure facilities

The swimming pool at Dundee and Angus College’s Gardyne campus could close as part of a review of its leisure facilities.

A 30-day review has been launched into the commercial viability of Gardyne Sports Centre, just off Strathern Road in Broughty Ferry.

Options include the closure of the pool and prioritising the use of the gym for students.

Members have received emails in recent days saying the pool could close due to its age and high running costs.

It is understood a decision on the long-term future of the facilities could be made by June 16.

Concerns over loss of ‘valuable public sports facility’

One local, who has used the swimming pool since it was opened to the public, said: “It is a good facility with dedicated and friendly staff who are doing their best within the constraints placed upon them.

“The local and wider community would lose a valuable public sports facility, with nothing comparable nearby.”

One parent received an email to say the pool could close shortly after enrolling their child in swimming lessons at Gardyne Sports Centre.

He said: “I was really disappointed to receive that email from the college.

“We had not long enrolled our child for lessons and there was no indication that this would be happening so it’s a bit of a shock.

“We’ve found it really difficult to find swimming lessons.

“Lots of places have waiting lists and some private lessons are really expensive.

“We want our child to be able to swim, it’s an essential life lesson, but it’s hard to find a suitable and affordable option.”

Gym member Sergio Baretto, 48, has raised concerns about the potential changes.

He said: “I’ve been speaking with other members and we’re not really understanding the message coming out regarding the potential closure of the gym (to the public).

“The gym is apparently not making money, so to combat that, you’re going to stop paying customers from using it and keep it open for students.

“Many members are happy to pay more to keep it open to the public.

“For many people who use the facilities, this has become more than a gym – it’s a community.

“We’re concerned for the staff, and I hope something more can be done to prevent this from closing to the public.”

Dundee and Angus College consulting members over swimming pool closure

A Dundee and Angus College spokesperson said: “We are currently reviewing the gym and swim facilities at Gardyne Sports Centre due to the age of the swimming pool, the significant running costs and the necessary investment required to maintain its infrastructure, alongside the costs of operating the gym.

“This review includes proposals for the closure of the pool and prioritising the gym as a facility for students.

“We understand that a change of this type would cause inconvenience to the members, clubs and organisations who use the facilities, and we are consulting with them over the proposals.

“As part of this consultation, we are exploring the option of making the gym facilities available for hire outside core teaching hours to local clubs and groups.

“We are also in discussions with other local leisure facility providers regarding possible arrangements to relocate swimming classes and gym memberships.

“We anticipate that the outcome of the review will be decided in mid-June.”