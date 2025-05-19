Swimming pool at Dundee and Angus College could close in review of leisure facilities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Swimming pool at Dundee and Angus College could close in review of leisure facilities

The gym at Gardyne Sports Centre could also be prioritised for student use.

By James Simpson
The pool at the Gardyne college campus has been in operation for decades. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
The pool at the Gardyne college campus has been in operation for decades. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

The swimming pool at Dundee and Angus College’s Gardyne campus could close as part of a review of its leisure facilities.

A 30-day review has been launched into the commercial viability of Gardyne Sports Centre, just off Strathern Road in Broughty Ferry.

Options include the closure of the pool and prioritising the use of the gym for students.

Members have received emails in recent days saying the pool could close due to its age and high running costs.

It is understood a decision on the long-term future of the facilities could be made by June 16.

Concerns over loss of ‘valuable public sports facility’

One local, who has used the swimming pool since it was opened to the public, said: “It is a good facility with dedicated and friendly staff who are doing their best within the constraints placed upon them.

“The local and wider community would lose a valuable public sports facility, with nothing comparable nearby.”

One parent received an email to say the pool could close shortly after enrolling their child in swimming lessons at Gardyne Sports Centre.

He said: “I was really disappointed to receive that email from the college.

Dundee and Angus College’s Gardyne Campus.

“We had not long enrolled our child for lessons and there was no indication that this would be happening so it’s a bit of a shock.

“We’ve found it really difficult to find swimming lessons.

“Lots of places have waiting lists and some private lessons are really expensive.

“We want our child to be able to swim, it’s an essential life lesson, but it’s hard to find a suitable and affordable option.”

Gym member Sergio Baretto, 48, has raised concerns about the potential changes.

He said: “I’ve been speaking with other members and we’re not really understanding the message coming out regarding the potential closure of the gym (to the public).

Sergio Baretto, owner of Tico's Deli
Sergio Baretto is a member of the gym. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“The gym is apparently not making money, so to combat that, you’re going to stop paying customers from using it and keep it open for students.

“Many members are happy to pay more to keep it open to the public.

“For many people who use the facilities, this has become more than a gym – it’s a community.

“We’re concerned for the staff, and I hope something more can be done to prevent this from closing to the public.”

Dundee and Angus College consulting members over swimming pool closure

A Dundee and Angus College spokesperson said: “We are currently reviewing the gym and swim facilities at Gardyne Sports Centre due to the age of the swimming pool, the significant running costs and the necessary investment required to maintain its infrastructure, alongside the costs of operating the gym.

“This review includes proposals for the closure of the pool and prioritising the gym as a facility for students.

“We understand that a change of this type would cause inconvenience to the members, clubs and organisations who use the facilities, and we are consulting with them over the proposals.

“As part of this consultation, we are exploring the option of making the gym facilities available for hire outside core teaching hours to local clubs and groups.

“We are also in discussions with other local leisure facility providers regarding possible arrangements to relocate swimming classes and gym memberships.

“We anticipate that the outcome of the review will be decided in mid-June.”

