Girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in Kirkcaldy

A girl has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Kirkcaldy.

Emergency services were called to Cedar Avenue following the incident at around 6pm on Sunday.

Locals told of seeing multiple emergency vehicles at the crash in the town’s Smeaton area.

The girl’s age and condition have not been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6pm on Sunday, police received a report of a crash involving a car and a child pedestrian on Cedar Avenue, Kirkcaldy.

“The girl was taken to hospital for treatment and inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”