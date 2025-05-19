Boys aged 12 and 13 charged after Xplore Dundee bus vandalised

Three boys, two aged 12 and one aged 13, have been charged after an electric bus was vandalised.

Police were called to Craigie Drive between 6.30pm and 7pm on Saturday May 10 after the Xplore Dundee bus was damaged.

Large stones were thrown at the windows of the upper deck of the number 5A Xplore, causing two of them to break.

After the incident, inspector Jamie Allen said: “A number of passengers were onboard at the time of this incident, although no one was injured.

“I want to make it clear that this type of anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated and we will take action against those who choose not to act responsibly on public transport.”

Xplore Dundee thanked police for their “prompt” dealing of the vandalism.

A report regarding the incident will be submitted to the relevant authorities.