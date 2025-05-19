Dunblane couple to spend £10k lottery win on seeing niece tie the knot in London

A lucky Dunblane couple have scooped a five-figure prize in a local lottery.

Margaret and Robert Lawrie won the jackpot of £10,650 in the Stirling Albion Supporters Trust Lottery.

The retired couple plan to use the winnings to attend their niece’s wedding in London and to celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary.

Having been entering monthly for several years, Margaret and Robert were surprised to learn they had won.

They were on the train back from Glasgow when they received a text with the news and initially thought it was a scam.

Margaret, 79, told The Courier it was “lovely” to receive the £10k prize.

She said: “We were not expecting it. We couldn’t believe it. It was very unbelievable.

“We’ve never won anything in our lives.”

Dunblane couple ‘delighted’ to win Stirling Albion lottery

The funds will go towards Margaret and Robert’s celebration of 60 years of marriage, as well as a family wedding.

Margaret explained: “We’ll probably use it for a break away.

“We have a niece getting married in September in London, so could make a trip out of it.”

Robert, 80, has been supporting Stirling Albion all his life.

He said: “I’ve been an Albion fan since the days of playing at Annfield [Stirling Albion stadium until 1993] and am delighted that our community-owned club is supporting local causes.”

Margaret added: “It’s nice to get something and have a wee lift.”

Stirling Albion FC, which was formed in 1945, was the first fan-owned club in Scotland.

The Supporters Trust, who are majority shareholders, took over in 2010 and run a weekly lottery to donate funds to local causes.

This includes youth football, foodbanks, young carers and other charities in the Stirling area.

For more Stirling news and features, visit our page or join us on Facebook