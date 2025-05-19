Dunblane couple to spend £10k lottery win on seeing niece tie the knot in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunblane couple to spend £10k lottery win on seeing niece tie the knot in London

Margaret and Robert Lawrie won the jackpot prize of £10,650 in the Stirling Albion Supporters Trust Lottery.

By Isla Glen
Stirling Albion manager Alan Maybury handing over the lottery winners cheque to Margaret and Robert Lawrie.
Stirling Albion manager Alan Maybury handing over the winners cheque to Margaret and Robert Lawrie. Image: Jim Thomson

A lucky Dunblane couple have scooped a five-figure prize in a local lottery.

Margaret and Robert Lawrie won the jackpot of £10,650 in the Stirling Albion Supporters Trust Lottery.

The retired couple plan to use the winnings to attend their niece’s wedding in London and to celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary.

Having been entering monthly for several years, Margaret and Robert were surprised to learn they had won.

They were on the train back from Glasgow when they received a text with the news and initially thought it was a scam.

Forthbank Stadium is the home of Stirling Albion. Image: Google Street View

Margaret, 79, told The Courier it was “lovely” to receive the £10k prize.

She said: “We were not expecting it. We couldn’t believe it. It was very unbelievable.

“We’ve never won anything in our lives.”

Dunblane couple ‘delighted’ to win Stirling Albion lottery

The funds will go towards Margaret and Robert’s celebration of 60 years of marriage, as well as a family wedding.

Margaret explained: “We’ll probably use it for a break away.

“We have a niece getting married in September in London, so could make a trip out of it.”

Robert, 80, has been supporting Stirling Albion all his life.

He said: “I’ve been an Albion fan since the days of playing at Annfield [Stirling Albion stadium until 1993] and am delighted that our community-owned club is supporting local causes.”

Margaret added: “It’s nice to get something and have a wee lift.”

Stirling Albion FC, which was formed in 1945, was the first fan-owned club in Scotland.

The Supporters Trust, who are majority shareholders, took over in 2010 and run a weekly lottery to donate funds to local causes.

This includes youth football, foodbanks, young carers and other charities in the Stirling area.

