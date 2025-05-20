Dundee councillors approve controversial housing development near Kingspark School

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee councillors approve controversial housing development near Kingspark School

City planning chiefs had recommended the application be given the green-light.

By Laura Devlin
An application was lodged last year seeking permission to build affordable housing off Clepington Road. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects.
Plans for a housing development near Dundee’s Kingspark School have been approved despite overwhelming public opposition.

Dundee City Council’s planning committee met on Monday to discuss an application for 31 homes to be built on land a stones throw away from the additional needs school.

The affordable housing development will be a mix of two and three bedroom semi-detached houses and two-bedroom flats.

The proposal also includes a new junction from Clepington Road.

The layout of the proposed development. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects.

The site has historically been used for agricultural and limited residential use and most recently as playing fields for St John’s RC High School.

It lies between Clepington Road in the north and Kingspark to the south.

Abertay Housing Association is behind the plans.

Calls for councillors to refuse application

A report on the application drafted by council officers revealed 57 objections had been lodged against the plans.

And at Monday’s committee meeting, members heard a number of deputations calling for them to refuse planning permission.

Among those addressing councillors was local resident Paul Docherty, who argued the application was not in compliance with DCC’s own planning policies.

He also raised concerns the development would have an adverse impact on pupils at Kingspark and the levels of traffic on Clepington Road.

However, a representative for the applicants argued the development would help address the “housing emergency” facing Dundee.

He added that Abertay had a “very good” relationship with Kingspark and the privacy of the school would be respected if the development was approved.

A council planning officer also offered reassurance to DCC leader Mark Flynn the proposed Clepington Road junction had been fully assessed and no objections raised.

Councillors on the planning committee subsequently agreed to approve the application.

Conversation