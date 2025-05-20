Dundee councillors approve controversial housing development near Kingspark School

Plans for a housing development near Dundee’s Kingspark School have been approved despite overwhelming public opposition.

Dundee City Council’s planning committee met on Monday to discuss an application for 31 homes to be built on land a stones throw away from the additional needs school.

The affordable housing development will be a mix of two and three bedroom semi-detached houses and two-bedroom flats.

The proposal also includes a new junction from Clepington Road.

The site has historically been used for agricultural and limited residential use and most recently as playing fields for St John’s RC High School.

It lies between Clepington Road in the north and Kingspark to the south.

Abertay Housing Association is behind the plans.

Calls for councillors to refuse application

A report on the application drafted by council officers revealed 57 objections had been lodged against the plans.

And at Monday’s committee meeting, members heard a number of deputations calling for them to refuse planning permission.

Among those addressing councillors was local resident Paul Docherty, who argued the application was not in compliance with DCC’s own planning policies.

He also raised concerns the development would have an adverse impact on pupils at Kingspark and the levels of traffic on Clepington Road.

However, a representative for the applicants argued the development would help address the “housing emergency” facing Dundee.

He added that Abertay had a “very good” relationship with Kingspark and the privacy of the school would be respected if the development was approved.

A council planning officer also offered reassurance to DCC leader Mark Flynn the proposed Clepington Road junction had been fully assessed and no objections raised.

Councillors on the planning committee subsequently agreed to approve the application.