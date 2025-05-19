EXCLUSIVE: Raac homeowners in Dundee facing ‘enormous anxiety’ admits John Swinney

First Minister John Swinney admits Raac homeowners in Dundee face “enormous anxiety” as he committed his government to working with residents.

Speaking exclusively to The Courier, Mr Swinney said discussions were underway with both Westminster and local authorities over the issue.

Dundee has the most Raac-affected residential properties in Scotland with nearly 900 homes containing the defective concrete.

Dozens more have been confirmed in Monifieth.

Mr Swinney believes all levels of government will need to work together on a solution.

The Courier is asking people to sign this petition to help give homeowners and tenants a voice.

“I’ve got every sympathy with people who find themselves in this situation where they’re dealing with Raac issues in the property,” said the first minister.

“It will obviously cause enormous anxiety for them.”

The Scottish Government will engage

When asked if his Westminster colleagues would be raising the issue, Mr Swinney said talks were already underway.

He told The Courier: “There have been discussions with the UK Government.

“There’s obviously discussions with local authorities underway as well.

“So I’m certainly very happy to commit the Scottish Government to engaging in those discussions with other public authorities and with homeowners who are affected.

“I think it’s important that all arms of government work together collaboratively to try to find solutions.”

Housing Minister Paul McLennan recently confirmed he will meet residents in Dundee, though no date has been set.

‘Complex issues’

A major concern for homeowners is that any solution found at council level will not include them.

Dundee City Council says private owners must deal with the situation themselves.

Monifieth residents are waiting to hear if they will be included in any Angus Council efforts.

Mr Swinney said: “There’s obviously complex issues to be wrestled with here because there’s interactions with individual home ownership and that needs to be carefully worked through and managed.

“The best way to do that is by having an active dialogue between all different levels of government and discussing those issues with members of the public who are affected.”

Last week, The Courier’s Trapped By Raac campaign enlisted the help of local businesses who displayed posters directing people to the petition website.

Campaigners need 10,000 signatures by June 17 to get a voice at Westminster.