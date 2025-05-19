EXCLUSIVE: Raac homeowners in Dundee facing ‘enormous anxiety’ admits John Swinney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

EXCLUSIVE: Raac homeowners in Dundee facing ‘enormous anxiety’ admits John Swinney

The first minister committed his government to engaging with residents and Westminster on the issue.

First Minister John Swinney being interviewed by The Courier's Sean O'Neil. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
First Minister John Swinney being interviewed by The Courier's Sean O'Neil. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
By Sean O'Neil

First Minister John Swinney admits Raac homeowners in Dundee face “enormous anxiety” as he committed his government to working with residents.

Speaking exclusively to The Courier, Mr Swinney said discussions were underway with both Westminster and local authorities over the issue.

Dundee has the most Raac-affected residential properties in Scotland with nearly 900 homes containing the defective concrete.

Dozens more have been confirmed in Monifieth.

Raac campaigners, Claire Neill, Margaret McLeod and Yvette Hoskins outside DC Thomson building in Dundee. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Mr Swinney believes all levels of government will need to work together on a solution.

The Courier is asking people to sign this petition to help give homeowners and tenants a voice.

“I’ve got every sympathy with people who find themselves in this situation where they’re dealing with Raac issues in the property,” said the first minister.

“It will obviously cause enormous anxiety for them.”

The Scottish Government will engage

When asked if his Westminster colleagues would be raising the issue, Mr Swinney said talks were already underway.

He told The Courier: “There have been discussions with the UK Government.

“There’s obviously discussions with local authorities underway as well.

First Minister John Swinney in Dunkeld. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

“So I’m certainly very happy to commit the Scottish Government to engaging in those discussions with other public authorities and with homeowners who are affected.

“I think it’s important that all arms of government work together collaboratively to try to find solutions.”

Housing Minister Paul McLennan recently confirmed he will meet residents in Dundee, though no date has been set.

‘Complex issues’

A major concern for homeowners is that any solution found at council level will not include them.

Dundee City Council says private owners must deal with the situation themselves.

Monifieth residents are waiting to hear if they will be included in any Angus Council efforts.

Raac campaigner Yvette Hoskins with John Justice of The Pillars pub. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Mr Swinney said: “There’s obviously complex issues to be wrestled with here because there’s interactions with individual home ownership and that needs to be carefully worked through and managed.

“The best way to do that is by having an active dialogue between all different levels of government and discussing those issues with members of the public who are affected.”

Last week, The Courier’s Trapped By Raac campaign enlisted the help of local businesses who displayed posters directing people to the petition website.

Campaigners need 10,000 signatures by June 17 to get a voice at Westminster.

More from News

Crowds enjoying Heartland Festival in Pitlochry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
12 great events to look forward to in Tayside, Fife and Stirling this summer
Cannabis farm found inside two disused shops in Cowdenbeath.
Police seize 350 cannabis plants with street value of £400k in latest Cowdenbeath drugs…
Stirling Albion manager Alan Maybury handing over the lottery winners cheque to Margaret and Robert Lawrie.
Dunblane couple to spend £10k lottery win on seeing niece tie the knot in…
The pool at the Gardyne college campus has been in operation for decades. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Swimming pool at Dundee and Angus College could close in review of leisure facilities
An Upper Craigs cafe and book shop has a brand new look. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Stirling Planning Ahead: New look for book shop and Dunblane hotel conversion
Dundee Civic Trust has called for an upgraded A94 to be used as a Dundee bypass alternative. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Could upgraded A94 Perth to Forfar road become a 'Dundee bypass'?
4
An Xplore electric bus was vandalised.
Boys aged 12 and 13 charged after Xplore Dundee bus vandalised
2
The B8075 Kirk Lane near Gargunnock, Stirlingshire.
Cyclist, 40, taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash near Stirling
Cedar Avenue, Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps
Girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in Kirkcaldy
Grzegorz Pychowski, who died in the Kirkcaldy crash. Image: Police Scotland
Tributes to 'beloved dad and grandad' who died after being hit by car in…

Conversation