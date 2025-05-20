Grass-cutting scaled up across Perth and Kinross as council funds second trim for A-road verges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grass-cutting scaled up across Perth and Kinross as council funds second trim for A-road verges

Perth and Kinross Council says it will mow the grass verges on every public road this summer after budget cuts last year led to complaints

By Morag Lindsay
UK Triangle road sign warning of grass cutting for one mile
Perth and Kinross Council says it will be cutting the grass beside more roads this summer. Image: Shutterstock

Council bosses say they are stepping up roadside verge-cutting across Perth and Kinross following controversial changes last summer.

The grass beside every public road is scheduled to be cut once.

And A-roads will get a second cut later in the season after additional funding was set aside in this year’s budget.

It follows a reduced service last year as a result of budget reductions.

This led to concerns about safety and the unkempt appearance of key routes.

Perth and Kinross Council has now acknowledged the move “resulted in noticeable changes to verge maintenance outwith settlement boundaries, with some roads not being cut at all”.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council has set out its plans for roadside grass-cutting and weed-spraying. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The council is also promising improvements to its weed-spraying programme.

It says wet and windy conditions and “unforeseen contractor issues” hindered efforts last year.

Perth and Kinross Council allocates £70k for A-road grass cutting

Verge-cutting is due to begin at the end of May.

Every A, B, C and U-classified public road in Perth and Kinross will be given at least one full cut.

And an additional £70,000 was made available in this year’s budget for a second cut to A-class roads.

This will be carried out in late July and through August.

Junctions or sections of roads where there is deemed to be a safety issue will also receive an extra trim.

The council says: “This will be sufficient to ensure annual vegetation growth is kept in check whilst achieving some biodiversity benefits by not cutting the whole network twice.”

Overgrown verge beside main road
Perth and Kinross Council is responsible for grass cutting on most routes roads, while Transport Scotland takes care of trunk roads. Image: Supplied

Residents are encouraged to report any safety concerns via the MyPKC website.

Trunk roads, such as the A9 and A85, will continue to be managed by Transport Scotland.

Weeds set for more attention too

The plans are set out in a new briefing for local councillors.

The council says it has also addressed the contractor issues that plagued the weed-spraying programme last year.

Streets and hard surfaces will be sprayed twice this summer.

The first round is just starting, and a second spray will commence in August with completion by mid-September.

Contractors will also carry out weed control at a number of parks involved in the Grow Wild scheme.

The policy aims to boost biodiversity by leaving grass to grow longer in parks and other open spaces.

But it has led to complaints from residents who say it encourages dog-fouling, littering and the spread of ticks.

