Grass-cutting scaled up across Perth and Kinross as council funds second trim for A-road verges

Council bosses say they are stepping up roadside verge-cutting across Perth and Kinross following controversial changes last summer.

The grass beside every public road is scheduled to be cut once.

And A-roads will get a second cut later in the season after additional funding was set aside in this year’s budget.

It follows a reduced service last year as a result of budget reductions.

This led to concerns about safety and the unkempt appearance of key routes.

Perth and Kinross Council has now acknowledged the move “resulted in noticeable changes to verge maintenance outwith settlement boundaries, with some roads not being cut at all”.

The council is also promising improvements to its weed-spraying programme.

It says wet and windy conditions and “unforeseen contractor issues” hindered efforts last year.

Perth and Kinross Council allocates £70k for A-road grass cutting

Verge-cutting is due to begin at the end of May.

Every A, B, C and U-classified public road in Perth and Kinross will be given at least one full cut.

And an additional £70,000 was made available in this year’s budget for a second cut to A-class roads.

This will be carried out in late July and through August.

Junctions or sections of roads where there is deemed to be a safety issue will also receive an extra trim.

The council says: “This will be sufficient to ensure annual vegetation growth is kept in check whilst achieving some biodiversity benefits by not cutting the whole network twice.”

Residents are encouraged to report any safety concerns via the MyPKC website.

Trunk roads, such as the A9 and A85, will continue to be managed by Transport Scotland.

Weeds set for more attention too

The plans are set out in a new briefing for local councillors.

The council says it has also addressed the contractor issues that plagued the weed-spraying programme last year.

Streets and hard surfaces will be sprayed twice this summer.

The first round is just starting, and a second spray will commence in August with completion by mid-September.

Contractors will also carry out weed control at a number of parks involved in the Grow Wild scheme.

The policy aims to boost biodiversity by leaving grass to grow longer in parks and other open spaces.

But it has led to complaints from residents who say it encourages dog-fouling, littering and the spread of ticks.