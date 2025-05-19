Stirling Planning Ahead: New look for book shop and Dunblane hotel conversion

The latest edition of Planning Ahead covers the newest Stirling Council planning applications you should know about.

This time, we’ll take you to the city centre, Dunblane, and Manor Steps, in the shadow of the Wallace Monument.

Former Dunblane hotel near cathedral to become housing

A former hotel in the centre of Dunblane looks set to become homes following approval from Stirling Council last week.

Old Churches House Hotel on Kirk Street, close to Dunblane Cathedral, shut its doors to guests in autumn 2024.

The council has now green-lit proposed plans to convert the large, category B-listed property into three houses of different sizes.

The collection of buildings was constructed as houses in the 18th century, but they were later used as an ecumenical meeting house and a conference centre before becoming a hotel.

Planning references: 24/00645/FUL and 24/00656/LBC

Controversial Manor Steps development approved

A controversial Stirling planning application for Manor Steps near Alloa Road has been given the go-ahead after four attempts to gain council approval.

The request for permission in principle to build a farmhouse and 160-metre access trackway across an open field was okayed by councillors on May 9.

Several Manor Steps residents submitted objections to the latest plans, with one saying they raised “alarm bells”.

The chair of Stirling Council’s Local Review Body, Danny Gibson, said he leaned towards refusing the application, but was outnumbered.

Planning reference: 24/00266/PPP

Book Nook renovation transformation

Popular Upper Craigs book shop and cafe, The Book Nook, is looking decidedly different following an exterior renovation.

Plans to replace the unit’s windows and doors and paint its front were approved by Stirling Council earlier this month, and the work quickly got underway.

The shop’s co-owners told The Courier the update is an effort to increase the cafe’s accessibility, while also “making it look a bit more traditional”.

The front has now been painted in an eye-catching light green colour to match the bookshelves lining the interior of the shop.

Planning reference: 25/00110/FUL

You can see the plans here:

Dunblane former hotel conversion

Manor Steps development

Book Nook exterior renovation

