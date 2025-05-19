Stirling Planning Ahead: New look for book shop and Dunblane hotel conversion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling Planning Ahead: New look for book shop and Dunblane hotel conversion

Two developments have gained council approval - despite one of them ruffling local feathers.

By Alex Watson
An Upper Craigs cafe and book shop has a brand new look. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The latest edition of Planning Ahead covers the newest Stirling Council planning applications you should know about.

This time, we’ll take you to the city centre, Dunblane, and Manor Steps, in the shadow of the Wallace Monument.

Former Dunblane hotel near cathedral to become housing

The hotel sat at the heart of Dunblane. Image: Google Street View

A former hotel in the centre of Dunblane looks set to become homes following approval from Stirling Council last week.

Old Churches House Hotel on Kirk Street, close to Dunblane Cathedral, shut its doors to guests in autumn 2024.

The council has now green-lit proposed plans to convert the large, category B-listed property into three houses of different sizes.

The collection of buildings was constructed as houses in the 18th century, but they were later used as an ecumenical meeting house and a conference centre before becoming a hotel.

Planning references: 24/00645/FUL and 24/00656/LBC

Controversial Manor Steps development approved

A new farmhouse will be built on this field at Manor Steps. Image: Google Street View

A controversial Stirling planning application for Manor Steps near Alloa Road has been given the go-ahead after four attempts to gain council approval.

The request for permission in principle to build a farmhouse and 160-metre access trackway across an open field was okayed by councillors on May 9.

Several Manor Steps residents submitted objections to the latest plans, with one saying they raised “alarm bells”.

The chair of Stirling Council’s Local Review Body, Danny Gibson, said he leaned towards refusing the application, but was outnumbered.

Planning reference: 24/00266/PPP

Book Nook renovation transformation

The cafe’s exterior now matches the green shelving inside. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Popular Upper Craigs book shop and cafe, The Book Nook, is looking decidedly different following an exterior renovation.

Plans to replace the unit’s windows and doors and paint its front were approved by Stirling Council earlier this month, and the work quickly got underway.

The shop’s co-owners told The Courier the update is an effort to increase the cafe’s accessibility, while also “making it look a bit more traditional”.

The front has now been painted in an eye-catching light green colour to match the bookshelves lining the interior of the shop.

Planning reference: 25/00110/FUL

You can see the plans here:

Dunblane former hotel conversion

Manor Steps development

Book Nook exterior renovation

Conversation