Angus Planning Ahead: Alpacas playground and shoe shop flats approved

The latest Angus planning round-up also includes changes to a Brechin housing development and the green-light for a spa addition to a rural glamping site.

By Graham Brown
An old dairy barn near Brechin is to be converted into a family home. Image: John Gilbert Architects
An alpaca trekking operation has won retrospective planning permission for its set up near Arbroath.

David’s Hill Alpacas at St Vigeans welcomes up to 20 people a week.

Jayne and Tommy Yule started keeping the animals as pets but now allow visitors to the site.

They set up a meet and greet area as well as a trekking path for people to walk with the alpacas.

Bookings are by appointment only, with a maximum of two parties per day.

Arbroath alpaca trekking
Some of the residents at the Arbroath facility. Image: David’s Hill Alpacas

There were several objections to the plan.

David’s Hill Alpacas was granted retrospective change of use for the land under delegated powers.

Council planning officials said: “Objections suggest that the scale of the operation is more intensive than suggested in the application.

“Officers visited the site and reviewed information submitted by the applicant and by third parties.

“No evidence has been submitted to demonstrate that the scale of the operation is greater than has been described in the application.”

Montrose Rope Works proposal pulled

Ambitious proposals for a multi-use transformation of the old Rope Works in Montrose have been withdrawn.

The plans first emerged at the end of last year.

Planning permission and listed building consent applications were lodged for a development including a café, bakery, yoga studio and antiques shop.

The ‘Ropey’ was previously home to Montrose Men’s Shed.

Montrose rope works
The exterior of Montrose Rope Works. Image: Supplied

However, there were a number of objections from neighbours.

Those included concerns around access and noise.

Angus Council’s roads department also lodged an objection to the plan.

Officers were unhappy with the access to the site and lack of parking.

Brechin housing development changes

Developer Scotia Homes is planning changes to its Brechin West development.

The north-east housebuilder is seeking to replace 12 houses at Dubton Farm with 14 smaller dwellings.

Scotia says the change is in response to market conditions and will allow the development to be completed.

The new houses will be from the firm’s most popular Collection range.

Scotia said: “The proposal relates to the substitution of house types only.

“It is still very much the intention that the surrounding environment will be delivered as planned.

“The orchard, playpark, playing fields and high-quality planting remain as per the current landscaping proposals.

“We also continue to support the school with the allotment and school garden project and intend to continue doing so.”

Rural spa pod approved

A rural glamping site is to add a spa offering for visitors.

In 2024, Guthrie Hill Retreats secured permission for four glamping pods on farmland between Forfar and Friockheim.

The operation has now been granted approval for a spa pod at the site.

Guthrie Hill Retreats glamping spa.
The spa layout at Guthrie Hill Retreats. Image: Glampitect

The spa pod will feature a sauna and steam room, with changing and shower facilities, and an external patio.

A covered walkway will link the spa to a reception and lounge, complete with woodburning stove.

The site owners say the spa will be available for the public as well as glamping guests.

Montrose shoe shop flats

Part of the former Clark’s shoe shop in Montrose is to be turned into flats.

Approval has been granted under delegated powers for three studio apartments in the property at 82 High Street.

The ground floor will be kept for retail use.

82 High Street Montrose.
The former Clark’s premises on Montrose High Street. Image: Google

But the first floor of the B-listed building will be used for three one-bedroom flats.

The external appearance of the conservation area premises will remain unchanged.

An internal staircase from the shop to the first floor is to be removed.

The apartments will be accessed from a pend off the High Street.

Brechin barn house approved

Permission has been granted for an old Brechin farm building to be turned into a house.

The former dairy barn at Newtonmill has been extended over a number of years but is now of limited use.

Council planning officials have granted permission under delegated powers for it to become a four-bedroom home.

Old barn at Newtonmill, near Brechin.
The old dairy barn near Brechin. Image: Supplied

The majority of the stone walls will be retained become the external leaf of the building, with the new house sitting behind.

The traditional sliding barn door on the north facing gable is to be kept as a feature entrance to the house.

New house for old barn near Brechin.
A design impression of the proposed Newtonmill house. Image: John Gilbert Architects

Planning officials said: “The proposal would generally be acceptable as it would largely maintain the character, appearance and setting of the building, whilst enabling its upgrade to allow it to perform a functional use.”

The Angus Council planning portal links to the applications can be found at:

Arbroath alpacas

Montrose rope works mixed use plan 

Brechin Scotia Homes changes

Guthrie glamping spa

Montrose shoe shop flats

Brechin dairy barn house

