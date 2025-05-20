Magdalen Green footbridge replacement plans approved despite ‘cultural vandalism’ fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Magdalen Green footbridge replacement plans approved despite ‘cultural vandalism’ fears

The existing bridge was built in 1933 and is the only remaining structure from the old Magdalen Green railway station.

By Laura Devlin
An artist impression of the new footbridge. Image: Dundee City Council.
Dundee councillors have given the green-light to plans to demolish and replace the ageing Magdalen Green footbridge.

Proposals to transform the bridge, which connects the popular park with the waterfront and Riverside Drive, were first revealed back in 2019.

The bridge was built in 1933 and is the only remaining structure from the old Magdalen Green railway station which shut down in 1956.

The existing bridge was built in 1933. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

However, it is now deemed to be in poor condition and is at the end of its “design life”.

Two separate planning applications were submitted for project – one to demolish the existing bridge and another to build a new one.

Both were discussed by Dundee City Council’s planning committee on Monday.

‘Come up with a better plan’

During the meeting, a total of six deputations were made against the replacement proposals.

Sandra McDowall, speaking on behalf of Friends of Magdalen Green, argued the plans would have an adverse effect on the wildlife in the area.

She added: “(We) cannot support a concrete flyover and we would like Dundee City Council to refuse the application and come up with a better plan.”

Another objector, Mary Mackenzie, appealed to councillors to reject the application to avoid the “destruction of Magdalen Green”.

The new bridge will replace the current structure which is at the end of its design life. Image: Dundee City Council.

She said: “To approve this design and allow its construction will be the biggest act of cultural vandalism to be inflicted on Dundee since the destruction of the old Overgate in the 1960s.

“The proposed design is completely inappropriate for a conservation area. It is vastly over engineered, being three times as long as the existing bridge.

“The peaceful aspect of the park will be altered forever by this huge structure.

“We have lost too much of Dundee’s heritage already. We need to preserve the Riverside views which are unique and irreplaceable.

“Dundee’s oldest park deserves better.”

Concerns were also raised about the public consultation carried out into the Magdalen Green bridge plans, with one objector calling it a “fait accompli”.

Current requirements ‘different to 1930s’

However, two deputations were also made in favour of the proposals – including from Dundee City Council’s project engineer.

“The existing bridge is in poor condition and is likely to be taken out of service in the next five years”, he said.

“Any replacement bridge needs to comply with Network Rail’s current requirements which are significant different to those in the 1930s.

“These constraints inevitably make the bridge larger than the existing structure.”

Despite this, West End councillor Fraser Macpherson subsequently moved to refuse the application – saying it does not comply with the local development plan.

However, the majority of the committee voted to approve the application to replace the bridge.

The application to demolish the existing bridge was also given the green-light.

