Magdalen Green footbridge replacement plans approved despite ‘cultural vandalism’ fears

Dundee councillors have given the green-light to plans to demolish and replace the ageing Magdalen Green footbridge.

Proposals to transform the bridge, which connects the popular park with the waterfront and Riverside Drive, were first revealed back in 2019.

The bridge was built in 1933 and is the only remaining structure from the old Magdalen Green railway station which shut down in 1956.

However, it is now deemed to be in poor condition and is at the end of its “design life”.

Two separate planning applications were submitted for project – one to demolish the existing bridge and another to build a new one.

Both were discussed by Dundee City Council’s planning committee on Monday.

‘Come up with a better plan’

During the meeting, a total of six deputations were made against the replacement proposals.

Sandra McDowall, speaking on behalf of Friends of Magdalen Green, argued the plans would have an adverse effect on the wildlife in the area.

She added: “(We) cannot support a concrete flyover and we would like Dundee City Council to refuse the application and come up with a better plan.”

Another objector, Mary Mackenzie, appealed to councillors to reject the application to avoid the “destruction of Magdalen Green”.

She said: “To approve this design and allow its construction will be the biggest act of cultural vandalism to be inflicted on Dundee since the destruction of the old Overgate in the 1960s.

“The proposed design is completely inappropriate for a conservation area. It is vastly over engineered, being three times as long as the existing bridge.

“The peaceful aspect of the park will be altered forever by this huge structure.

“We have lost too much of Dundee’s heritage already. We need to preserve the Riverside views which are unique and irreplaceable.

“Dundee’s oldest park deserves better.”

Concerns were also raised about the public consultation carried out into the Magdalen Green bridge plans, with one objector calling it a “fait accompli”.

Current requirements ‘different to 1930s’

However, two deputations were also made in favour of the proposals – including from Dundee City Council’s project engineer.

“The existing bridge is in poor condition and is likely to be taken out of service in the next five years”, he said.

“Any replacement bridge needs to comply with Network Rail’s current requirements which are significant different to those in the 1930s.

“These constraints inevitably make the bridge larger than the existing structure.”

Despite this, West End councillor Fraser Macpherson subsequently moved to refuse the application – saying it does not comply with the local development plan.

However, the majority of the committee voted to approve the application to replace the bridge.

The application to demolish the existing bridge was also given the green-light.