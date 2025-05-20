Bell’s Sports Centre poll results reveal hundreds of Courier readers back heated indoor facility for Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bell’s Sports Centre poll results reveal hundreds of Courier readers back heated indoor facility for Perth

More than 90% of respondents want the complex reopened in a similar guise to what it was before it was closed by flooding.

By Sean O'Neil
Bell's Sports Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Bell's Sports Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Hundreds of Courier readers have voted in favour of reopening Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth as a fully heated facility for indoor sports.

More than 90% of people who took part in the poll backed this option.

The future of the popular North Inch complex has been the cause of much public anger in recent months with the local authority proposing the centre be turned into an unheated arena with artificial pitches.

Perth and Kinross Community Sports Network (PKCSN), who represent twelve sporting groups in the area, want the facility reopened as a multi-use indoor sports hall.

They have the backing of at least nine national sporting bodies and more than 3,750 people who have signed a petition.

The campaigners called Perth and Kinross Council’s public consultation on Bell’s “misleading” and raised equality concerns over the proposals.

Latest survey results

Around 2,000 people responded to the council’s consultation with 60% of people voting for an unheated future.

However, campaigners argue that the survey was flawed as the local authority did not give an option for Bell’s to be reopened as a heated indoor facility.

The Courier gave our readers that choice.

And the result for the latest survey was a landslide.

The final Courier poll result. Image: DCT design team

As can be seen in the graph, 303 respondents (91.27%) voted in favour of reopening Bell’s Sports Centre as a heated indoor facility.

Only 29 people (8.73%) were against the idea.

The Courier made clear in our accompanying debate article the choice between heated and unheated.

‘The council should be ashamed’

As well as voting on our poll, readers also left comments on what they wanted for Bell’s.

Every response bar one was in favour of a heated indoor facility.

Louise said: “It absolutely should be reopened to a heated venue.

“It was a fantastic building and was very much used by the local community and is sorely missed.

“Kids will now be missing out on so many sports because schools can’t use the facilities like they once did.

“The council should be ashamed that they made everyone believe the option was closure or an unheated venue.”

Sports groups protesting outside Bell’s. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Posting as Wroebots, a reader said: “The sports centre should most certainly be reinstated to its full functionality.

“We were playing badminton on a weekly basis, if not at Bell’s, then at the campus.

“Now, as people book for the following week on the day they play, it’s impossible to get a court in Perth.

“The multitude of team sports and two player sports the centre offered (beyond football) should be readily available to the city.”

Bell’s future could be decided next month

The future of Bell’s, along with the much-maligned PH2O proposal for Thimblerow, is set to go before council again next month.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “We have met with the Perth and Kinross Community Sports Network and their proposals will be considered as part of our response to the consultation.

“Our plans for Bell’s and the new PH20 facility, will, alongside our school estate, cater for sports such as badminton.

“These plans are also informed by the findings of our Leisure Assets Review, which looked at demand and usage across all our facilities in Perth and Kinross, and the available capital budget.”

Conversation