News Police seize 350 cannabis plants with street value of £400k in latest Cowdenbeath drugs raid The haul came a week after a £3.2m cannabis farm was found in a disused Cowdenbeath factory. By Neil Henderson May 19 2025, 1:27pm The cannabis farm was found inside two disused shops in Cowdenbeath. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson Police have seized about 350 cannabis plants with a street value of more than £400,000 in a raid on two disused shops in Cowdenbeath. Police swooped on the dilapidated properties on High Street, adjacent to the junction with Stenhouse Street, at around 10am on Friday. Inside, officers found a large-scale cannabis plantation described as "significant" by police at the scene. Officers have now confirmed to The Courier the number of plants seized and their estimated value. It is understood the plants were at an early stage of development. Officers on High Street, Cowndenbeath, close to where Friday's raid took place. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson It has not been confirmed if any arrests have been made. The find came a week after a farm consisting of about 2,000 plants – with an estimated street value of £3.2 million – was found in an old factory in the town. That find was thought to be the biggest ever in Fife. A 70-year-old man was arrested over the discovery at the factory but has been released pending further inquiries.
