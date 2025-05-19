Executive director job with £115k salary advertised by Stirling Council

Stirling Council is seeking a new executive director who will be paid up to £115,958 per year, according to the job advertisement.

The successful candidate will hold the role officially known as ‘Executive Director – People’ and will work directly with the local authority’s chief executive, Caroline Sinclair.

Stirling Council describes the job as “interesting” and “an excellent chance to make a real difference to the lives of those who work and live in Stirling.”

The leadership role oversees the council’s people and communities, customer service and performance, and housing services.

An annual salary of between £111,522 and £115,958 is listed for the 35-hour vacancy.

This will likely make the new executive director the second or third-highest paid member of senior staff at Stirling Council.

During the financial year 2023-24, the chief executive received £138,071, and the chief operating officer £103,100.

The accounts for 2024-25 are not yet available, but these annual salaries are likely to have increased since.

‘Resilience, discretion and tact’ required

The advertised executive director job comes with 30 days of annual leave (increasing to 35 days after five years) and an additional seven public holidays.

However, it is specified that out-of-hours working will be required “on a regular basis”.

Once in the post, they will be expected to act as an advisor for the council’s chief executive, corporate management team and elected members.

They will also be required to deputise for the chief executive on certain occasions.

According to the job ad, the right candidate will have “astute political awareness, in both the local and national context”, as well as “resilience” and the “ability to work effectively under pressure and respond positively to challenge and criticism”.

“Discretion and tact” are also highlighted as must-have character traits.

The listing reads: “To be successful in this role, you will balance strategic thinking with operational delivery, and will have a demonstrable track record of having delivered against local or national objectives in a senior role.”

All applications must be submitted by June 1, with interviews taking place on June 19 and 20.

