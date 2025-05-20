Debate: Should dogs be banned from cemeteries?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Debate: Should dogs be banned from cemeteries?

Angus Council is about to decide whether to bring in a new rule requiring owners to keep their dogs on a short lead in the area's graveyards. Some Scottish authorities already have a total ban. We want to know what you think.

By Graham Brown
Some feel it is time for a complete ban on dogs in cemeteries. Image: DC Thomson
Angus is about to lay down new rules requiring dogs to be kept on leads in local cemeteries.

On Tuesday, councillors will be asked to tighten controls on owners who let their pets roam free.

It’s in response to a growing number of complaints about dog fouling in graveyards.

And reaction to the Angus proposal suggests many readers would be in favour of a complete ban.

One is already in place in the Stirling Council area. Service dogs, such as guide dogs, are exempt.

It was introduced in response to owners failing to pick up after their pets.

Dundee City Council and Fife Council rules require dogs to be on a short lead.

Perth and Kinross Council asks owners to keep their dogs under control and preferably on short leads.

Many who support a ban have suffered the disgusting experience of finding dog poo on a loved one’s resting place.

Another reader reported how a dog had to be rescued from a freshly dug grave after falling into it before the funeral had taken place.

But others have doubts about how a dog ban could be effectively enforced.

We want to hear whether you think the time has come for all of our councils to introduce a complete ban.

Or should responsible dog owners, who always pick up, be allowed to enjoy a peaceful walk in local cemeteries?

Let us know your thoughts in our comments section below

