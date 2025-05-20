Debate: Should dogs be banned from cemeteries?

Angus is about to lay down new rules requiring dogs to be kept on leads in local cemeteries.

On Tuesday, councillors will be asked to tighten controls on owners who let their pets roam free.

It’s in response to a growing number of complaints about dog fouling in graveyards.

And reaction to the Angus proposal suggests many readers would be in favour of a complete ban.

One is already in place in the Stirling Council area. Service dogs, such as guide dogs, are exempt.

It was introduced in response to owners failing to pick up after their pets.

Dundee City Council and Fife Council rules require dogs to be on a short lead.

Perth and Kinross Council asks owners to keep their dogs under control and preferably on short leads.

Many who support a ban have suffered the disgusting experience of finding dog poo on a loved one’s resting place.

Another reader reported how a dog had to be rescued from a freshly dug grave after falling into it before the funeral had taken place.

But others have doubts about how a dog ban could be effectively enforced.

We want to hear whether you think the time has come for all of our councils to introduce a complete ban.

Or should responsible dog owners, who always pick up, be allowed to enjoy a peaceful walk in local cemeteries?

Let us know your thoughts in our comments section below