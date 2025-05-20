I went on the new Levenmouth to west Fife train service – was the hype justified?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I went on the new Levenmouth to west Fife train service – was the hype justified?

The Courier's Finn Nixon steps on board the new ScotRail route connecting Leven and Cameron Bridge to Cowdenbeath, Lochgelly, Dunfermline and other Fife towns.

Finn Nixon boards a train for Edinburgh at Leven railway station.
Finn Nixon boards a train for Edinburgh at Leven railway station. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
By Finn Nixon

Fields of blooming rapeseed contradict a grey sky from the train window as we race towards west Fife.

I’ve joined passengers onboard the 9.45am service from Leven to Edinburgh Waverley.

It is another significant day for the Levenmouth Rail Link.

Trains from Leven and Cameron Bridge were officially reinstated to much fanfare on May 29 last year.

But, up until Monday May 19, there had been a catch.

Only one hourly train had operated via Kirkcaldy from Leven to Edinburgh – to the disappointment of rail campaigners.

However, there are now two hourly trains to the capital on weekdays and Saturdays.

The new service operates on the northern section of the Fife Circle, providing a direct connection to Cowdenbeath, Lochgelly, Dunfermline and other Fife towns.

I jumped on board on the first day of this new service to see what all the fuss was about.

Could new hospital link be key for Levenmouth residents?

The train departs Leven on time as I clutch my hastily bought ticket for Inverkeithing.

In my haste, I bought an Anytime Day Return for £12.90 at the ticket machine.

But it’s worth noting an Off-peak Day Return costs only £8.80.

The ScotRail train at Leven railway station. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

There are several passengers in the carriage I sit in, which has plenty of seats available around tables.

Two more ladies board at Cameron Bridge, which is only three minutes up the track.

I presume most of my fellow travellers are heading for Edinburgh, but overhear one lady ask the conductor for tickets to Dunfermline Queen Margaret.

She asks him if this stop is near the hospital of the same name.

The Levenmouth Rail Link follows the River Leven towards Cameron Bridge. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

This gives a clue about what this new service provides for Levenmouth’s 37,000-odd population.

We pass through peaceful countryside and slow down to a crawl as we briefly join the East Coast Main Line on the way to our next stop at Glenrothes With Thornton.

Regular stops for Leven-Edinburgh train

The journey is then split into a series of regular and short stops in a part of Fife I’ve never before seen from a train window.

An elderly lady waves off her husband at Cardenden at 10.10am and there are views of the Lomond Hills en-route to arriving in Lochgelly at 10.14am.

Several passengers board at Cowdenbeath at 10.20am, before the carriage really starts to fill up six minutes later at Dunfermline Queen Margaret.

A map shows the two routes from Leven to Edinburgh, with the western section of the Fife Circle in pink. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

It is only a five-minute walk from here to its namesake hospital, making it a useful stop for NHS patients.

The train then takes us on a large U-shaped bend through Dunfermline City and towards Rosyth.

Housing estates on one side of train are complemented by west Fife countryside on the other.

A Leven-bound train pulls into Inverkeithing railway station. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

It is then a short hop to Inverkeithing where I make a swift exit after spilling water all over the seat next to me.

Hopefully a soggy bum didn’t ruin someone’s experience of crossing the Forth Rail Bridge.

Heading back along the Fife coast to Leven

I have time to ponder my experience on the outward journey as I wait at Inverkeithing for my 11.28am return train to Leven.

The service seems well-used and offers an environmentally friendly alternative to the car when travelling from Levenmouth to other Fife towns.

It’s just a shame it has taken nearly a year to get to this point.

On my way back eastwards the train heads through Fife coastal towns.

The train is much quieter and again stops regularly, at Dalgety Bay (11.31am), Aberdour (11.36am) and Burntisland (11.41am).

Views of the Firth of Forth between Burntisland and Kinghorn. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

Then it pulls into Kinghorn at 11.46am, which perhaps has the best setting of the Fife Circle railway stations in its position above Kinghorn Beach.

Firth of Forth views are nothing new for Leven-bound passengers, with trains following this coastal route since the rail link was reinstated.

Soon we are speeding past Stark’s Park – home of Raith Rovers – and, after a quick stop in Kirkcaldy at 11.51am, we continue onwards to Cameron Bridge.

I notice how much the railway winds as we retrace our steps along the River Ore and River Leven, passing the impressive Cameronbridge Distillery.

It’s not long until I step onto the platform at Leven and complete my morning on the Fife Circle.

The promise of two hourly trains has finally arrived in Levenmouth.

Finn Nixon is a reporter for The Courier’s live news team.

Conversation