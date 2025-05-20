Pitlochry pensioner injured and pet terrier savaged in doorstep attack by ‘bully’ dogs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Pitlochry pensioner injured and pet terrier savaged in doorstep attack by ‘bully’ dogs

Norman Hawkes says his 12-year-old terrier was attacked by two out of control dogs in the back garden of their Pitlochry home.

By Morag Lindsay
Norman Hawkes seated on sofa with terrier sleeping beside him.
Norman Hawkes says he and his terrier Misty were victims of a dog attack outside their Pitlochry home. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Perthshire pensioner says his pet terrier is lucky to be alive after they were attacked on their own doorstep by two bully-type dogs.

Norman Hawkes claims he was knocked to the ground by one of the animals while the other seized his own dog by the throat and abdomen.

Twelve-year-old Misty needed surgery to stitch her wounds.

Norman, 79, says his beloved pet is traumatised and he is furious.

“She was covered in blood,” he said.

“The wee soul didn’t deserve that.

“She could have been killed.”

Terrier dog with shaves stomach and several fresh stitches
Misty needed stitches. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Norman called 999 following the incident.

Police say their inquiries are continuing, while Perth and Kinross Council’s dog warden is also investigating.

‘Still raging’ over Pitlochry dog attack

The ordeal unfolded as Norman was letting Jack Russell terrier Misty out into the back garden of their Kennedy Place home around 10pm on Sunday.

“I’d barely got the door open and the bigger of the two dogs was in like a shot and on top of my wee dog,” he said.

“Then the female jumped in and knocked me flat on my back to get to Misty, and she started on her too.”

Norman Hawkes portrait
Pitlochry OAP Norman Hawkes reported a dog attack to the police. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Norman says the couple who were with the dogs managed to drag them off, but not before Misty was badly injured.

“She had a big gash on her neck and puncture wounds,” he said.

“I’ve hurt my back too.

“The woman tried to help me up, but the man said it was him who was bleeding.

“It wasn’t. It was blood off my dog. Misty was covered in it.”

Norman Hawkes holding white cloth covered in blood while small dog lies on sofa beside him
Norman and the blood-soaked cloth he used to cover Misty after the attack. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He added: “I went back in shaking, and my wife was in tears.

“I’m still raging.”

Police and council probing Pitlochry dog attack reports

Norman’s wife Cathy took Misty to the vet.

She had her wounds stitched on Monday morning and returned home to recover in the afternoon.

Small dog asleep under blanket
Misty, 12, was sleeping off her surgery on Monday afternoon. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The couple will now have to pay a vet’s bill amounting to close to a thousand pounds.

And Norman says they’re scared to let Misty out into her own back garden.

“We’ll have to take her somewhere else,” he said.

“I’ve been round all the neighbours and told them to watch out.”

Perth and Kinross Council says its dog control team is aware of Norman’s report and is working with the police.

A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Courier: “Around 10.35pm on Sunday May 18 2025, officers received a report of a dog having been attacked by two other dogs on Kennedy Place, Pitlochry.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

More from News

Police at Ericht Drive, Dunfermline
Dunfermline street sealed off while police at nearby school
Buck's Bar has announced it will open in St Andrews. Image: Buck's Bar/Facebook
High street round-up: Restaurant chain eyes St Andrews, Dundee shop's 'punk' rebrand and Dunfermline…
Electronic ankle tag
Tagged Dunfermline sex offender went on run for fortnight in birthday bash 'blip'
The youth was pictured climbing the walls of Broughty Castle. Image: Broughty Ferry Facebook group
Youth scales Broughty Castle in ‘extremely dangerous’ stunt
Crash happened on the A820 between Dunblane and Doune.
Motorcyclist, 70, taken to hospital after crash between Dunblane and Doune
Some feel it is time for a complete ban on dogs in cemeteries. Image: DC Thomson
Debate: Should dogs be banned from cemeteries?
22
How the Crail Airfield holiday units would be laid out.
Major Crail Airfield tourism plans dismissed on appeal
6
The final design of the bridge is expected to be competed by March. Image: Dundee City Council.
Magdalen Green footbridge replacement plans approved despite 'cultural vandalism' fears
7
St Andrews University principal Professor Dame Sally Mapstone.
EXCLUSIVE: £2m St Andrews University donor disputes principal's funding claim
8
Salman Hssainni
Shopkeeper sexually assaulted schoolgirl, 13, who tried to buy vape in Montrose

Conversation