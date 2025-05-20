Major Crail Airfield tourism plans dismissed on appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Major Crail Airfield tourism plans dismissed on appeal

The Scottish Government has backed Fife councillors' decision to reject the bid for 91 holiday lodges, despite the developer slamming it as "short-sighted".

By Claire Warrender
How the Crail Airfield holiday units would be laid out.
How the Crail Airfield holiday units would be laid out. Image: Fife Planning Portal.

The company behind an ambitious bid to develop Crail Airfield has failed to overturn planning refusal.

Ground Developments blamed “shortsighted councillors and Nimby campaigners” when its application was turned down last year.

It wants to transform the site into a major tourism draw with 91 holiday lodges and six business premises.

Developers had hoped to transform disused military buildings at Crail Airfield into play areas as part of a major tourism plan.
The Crail Airfield tourism appeal, including using military buildings as play areas, has been dismissed. Image: Fife planning portal.

But more than 200 people objected to the proposal, which would eventually have included a hotel, museum and market hall.

They said the road leading to the former Royal Navy base was too narrow to cope with hundreds of extra cars every week.

And the Scottish Government has now backed that view and refused an appeal by the developer.

Reporter Sue Bell, from Holyrood’s Planning and Environmental Appeals Division, agreed the project could bring several benefits.

However, she ruled it unacceptable due to the lack of alternative routes and poor public transport links.

Crail Airfield appeal considered alternative routes

Crail Airfield can only be accessed via a single-track road with a dead end.

Ms Bell said the developer had considered three options for building another road.

But all were ruled out due to either land ownership issues or because it cut through prime agricultural land.

The road past Crail Airfield is too narrow to cope with hundreds of cars
The road past Crail Airfield is narrow with few passing places. Image: Google.

Her written decision points out the nearest bus stop is more than half-a-mile from the site and that Crail is only served by one bus an hour.

“These factors would detract from the attractiveness of using public transport to access the site,” she said.

Ground Developments suggested a shuttle bus to and from the airfield.

However, Ms Bell said: “There is no certainty a bus service could be delivered.”

Active travel, such as cycling, would also be difficult due to the narrow access road.

‘Golden opportunity squandered’

Ground Developments said their Crail Airfield proposal could generate £27.6 million for the local economy and create 300 full-time jobs.

And they slammed the original refusal by members of Fife Council’s north east planning committee.

Managing director Kevin Mackenzie said: “This project represented a golden opportunity to breathe new life into a derelict landmark.

“But this chance has been squandered due to the short-sightedness of the elected councillors and the vocal opposition of a minority.”

Meanwhile, Crail Community Council said most people agreed the airfield was “an eyesore” and development could be beneficial.

“But first we need a new access road in line with Fife Council’s own policy on cul-de-sacs,” they said.

