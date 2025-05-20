Major Crail Airfield tourism plans dismissed on appeal

The company behind an ambitious bid to develop Crail Airfield has failed to overturn planning refusal.

Ground Developments blamed “shortsighted councillors and Nimby campaigners” when its application was turned down last year.

It wants to transform the site into a major tourism draw with 91 holiday lodges and six business premises.

But more than 200 people objected to the proposal, which would eventually have included a hotel, museum and market hall.

They said the road leading to the former Royal Navy base was too narrow to cope with hundreds of extra cars every week.

And the Scottish Government has now backed that view and refused an appeal by the developer.

Reporter Sue Bell, from Holyrood’s Planning and Environmental Appeals Division, agreed the project could bring several benefits.

However, she ruled it unacceptable due to the lack of alternative routes and poor public transport links.

Crail Airfield appeal considered alternative routes

Crail Airfield can only be accessed via a single-track road with a dead end.

Ms Bell said the developer had considered three options for building another road.

But all were ruled out due to either land ownership issues or because it cut through prime agricultural land.

Her written decision points out the nearest bus stop is more than half-a-mile from the site and that Crail is only served by one bus an hour.

“These factors would detract from the attractiveness of using public transport to access the site,” she said.

Ground Developments suggested a shuttle bus to and from the airfield.

However, Ms Bell said: “There is no certainty a bus service could be delivered.”

Active travel, such as cycling, would also be difficult due to the narrow access road.

‘Golden opportunity squandered’

Ground Developments said their Crail Airfield proposal could generate £27.6 million for the local economy and create 300 full-time jobs.

And they slammed the original refusal by members of Fife Council’s north east planning committee.

Managing director Kevin Mackenzie said: “This project represented a golden opportunity to breathe new life into a derelict landmark.

“But this chance has been squandered due to the short-sightedness of the elected councillors and the vocal opposition of a minority.”

Meanwhile, Crail Community Council said most people agreed the airfield was “an eyesore” and development could be beneficial.

“But first we need a new access road in line with Fife Council’s own policy on cul-de-sacs,” they said.