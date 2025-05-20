New Dunblane care home approved despite reservations from community

A new 20-bed care home can be built in Dunblane, Stirling Council has decided.

The standalone facility will be located within the grounds of Randolph Hill Nursing Home on Perth Road.

The new care home will also be owned and operated by Randolph Hill Nursing Homes Group, but run entirely independently from the existing 60-bed nursing home on the same site.

Stirling Council’s Planning and Regulation Panel approved the application, first submitted in July 2024, during a meeting on Tuesday.

Community council and public objections

Dunblane Community Council formally objected to the care home plan for various reasons, including the potential for traffic issues on Perth Road as a direct result of the development.

Access to an informal path on the site that currently provides a walking route from Perth Road to Dunblane Hydro hotel was also a concern, raised during Tuesday’s meeting by both councillors Alasdair Tollemache and Robin Kleinman.

A senior planning officer said the path will stay in place, but stressed there is no requirement for the developer to maintain it.

Ten objections were submitted by members of the public over the care home plans.

Fears included the possible impact on Dunblane’s conservation area, protecting the privacy of nearby neighbours, and increased noise and light pollution.

The council’s planning officer said noise “will not be an issue.”

She added: “Even in the worst-case scenario of all the equipment running all at the same time, it was still below the limit.

“So, Environmental Health were quite comfortable.”

Planning officers recommended that councillors approve the care home plans, subject to some conditions, and the development was green-lit without objections from members.

Second time’s a charm for care home plan

Planning permission for the construction of a two-storey, 20-bed luxury care home in the same location was previously sought in summer 2023.

Objections were also raised by locals at the time.

In February 2024, the application was withdrawn.

During the planning meeting, Paul Henke, Conservative councillor for Forth and Endrick said: “For this area, we’re in urgent need of care homes.

“Because it’s the only way we’re going to keep the cost down – not to build them, but for people to stay in them.

“It concerns me that people are having to use their savings and sell their house to pay for the kind of support they need.

“So, my comment is: we need more nursing homes. We should put all our efforts into supporting them.”

Sheriffmuir Battlefield impact

In their report, council planning officers noted that the proposed development “impacts directly on a portion of the Sheriffmuir Battlefield”.

However, they argued the building of the care home would have “a small impact on a large resource”, adding “any information recovered from the site would help to manage and understand the remaining resource.”

They also said the battlefield has already been “compromised” by existing nearby buildings.

A programme of thorough archaeological works must be carried out on the site before any construction can take place, according to the council’s requirements.

