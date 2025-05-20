New Dunblane care home approved despite reservations from community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Dunblane care home approved despite reservations from community

Dunblane Community Council formally objected to the plan.

By Alex Watson
This artist's impression of the care home complex shows the existing building in pink to the right, with the new facility next door. Image: Gilberts Architects/Stirling Council
A new 20-bed care home can be built in Dunblane, Stirling Council has decided.

The standalone facility will be located within the grounds of Randolph Hill Nursing Home on Perth Road.

The new care home will also be owned and operated by Randolph Hill Nursing Homes Group, but run entirely independently from the existing 60-bed nursing home on the same site.

Stirling Council’s Planning and Regulation Panel approved the application, first submitted in July 2024, during a meeting on Tuesday.

Community council and public objections

Dunblane Community Council formally objected to the care home plan for various reasons, including the potential for traffic issues on Perth Road as a direct result of the development.

Access to an informal path on the site that currently provides a walking route from Perth Road to Dunblane Hydro hotel was also a concern, raised during Tuesday’s meeting by both councillors Alasdair Tollemache and Robin Kleinman.

A senior planning officer said the path will stay in place, but stressed there is no requirement for the developer to maintain it.

Randolph Hill Nursing Home on Perth Road in Dunblane currently offers space for 60 residents. Image: Google Street View

Ten objections were submitted by members of the public over the care home plans.

Fears included the possible impact on Dunblane’s conservation area, protecting the privacy of nearby neighbours, and increased noise and light pollution.

The council’s planning officer said noise “will not be an issue.”

She added: “Even in the worst-case scenario of all the equipment running all at the same time, it was still below the limit.

“So, Environmental Health were quite comfortable.”

Planning officers recommended that councillors approve the care home plans, subject to some conditions, and the development was green-lit without objections from members.

Second time’s a charm for care home plan

Planning permission for the construction of a two-storey, 20-bed luxury care home in the same location was previously sought in summer 2023.

Objections were also raised by locals at the time.

In February 2024, the application was withdrawn.

The existing nursing home is shown in a T shape on the left of this plan, with the new proposed building on the right. Image: Gilberts Architects/Stirling Council

During the planning meeting, Paul Henke, Conservative councillor for Forth and Endrick said: “For this area, we’re in urgent need of care homes.

“Because it’s the only way we’re going to keep the cost down – not to build them, but for people to stay in them.

“It concerns me that people are having to use their savings and sell their house to pay for the kind of support they need.

“So, my comment is: we need more nursing homes. We should put all our efforts into supporting them.”

Another view of the planned facility, as seen from the car park. Image: Gilberts Architects/Stirling Council

Sheriffmuir Battlefield impact

In their report, council planning officers noted that the proposed development “impacts directly on a portion of the Sheriffmuir Battlefield”.

However, they argued the building of the care home would have “a small impact on a large resource”, adding “any information recovered from the site would help to manage and understand the remaining resource.”

They also said the battlefield has already been “compromised” by existing nearby buildings.

A programme of thorough archaeological works must be carried out on the site before any construction can take place, according to the council’s requirements.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

