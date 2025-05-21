Bridge of Earn Hospital heroes set for street name honour as 43 new houses approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bridge of Earn Hospital heroes set for street name honour as 43 new houses approved

GS Brown has won approval for the latest phase of the Oudenarde scheme on the site of the old Bridge of Earn Hospital

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter & Morag Lindsay
View od Oudanarde site, with some houses and the M90 motorway running alongside.
Streets in the Oudenarde development could be named after Bridge of Earn Hospital staff. Image: Steve MacDougall

The stars of the old Bridge of Earn Hospital could be honoured in the housing development taking shape in its place.

A councillor is asking locals to suggest former hospital staff for street names on the new Oudenarde estate.

It comes after councillors unanimously approved the latest phase of the GS Brown project.

The agreement means another 43 houses can now be built on the old Bridge of Earn Hospital site.

Councillor David Illingworth says he has already received a number of suggestions.

And he says it’s been “incredibly moving” to hear people’s stories.

Black and white photo showing nurses on exercise bikes in hospital ward in 1979
Two nurses on exercise bikes in the physiotherapy unit at Bridge of Earn Hospital in 1979.

“People have so many fond memories of the old hospital,” he said.

“We don’t just want to recognise doctors and surgeons.

“We want to hear about the nurses, matrons, catering assistants, everyone who played a big part in the life of the hospital.”

Bridge of Earn Hospital opened as a “temporary” hospital for wartime casualties in 1940.

It closed in 1992 and the buildings were demolished in 2006.

Conservative Councillor David Illingworth.
Conservative Councillor David Illingworth is collecting memories of Bridge of Earn Hospital.

Potential street names shouldn’t already exist in Perth and Kinross, eg Kirk (Wynd); Clark (Terrace) or Campbell (Avenue).

And streets cannot be named after living people.

Shift from Bridge of Earn hospital to housing has been decades in making

The Oudenarde estate plans were first aired more than 20 years ago.

GS Brown was given planning permission in principle for up to 1,600 homes in September 2016.

The project was delayed by nearly three years after Scottish Ministers intervened over road safety concerns.

The plans also include commercial and industrial development and a primary school.

Sign which reads 'Oudenarde, GS Brown construction, homes coming soon' on scrubland
GS Brown’s Oudenarde site on land formerly occupied by Bridge of Earn Hospital.

Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee approved the latest phase after they were given assurances about drainage arrangements at the site.

Planning officer Sean Panton said the council’s flood team was satisfied the development would reduce the risks.

Councillors also agreed to a condition that a bridge is constructed over the rail line, linking it with the proposed site of a new primary school.

Following the decision, a spokesperson for GS Brown said: “We are delighted that planning approval has been granted for the second phase of our development at Oudenarde.

“Following the successful launch of our first phase, which consists exclusively of bungalows and is already proving popular with buyers, this new approval allows us to expand our offering with an exciting range of two-storey homes.”

