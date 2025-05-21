Bridge of Earn Hospital heroes set for street name honour as 43 new houses approved

The stars of the old Bridge of Earn Hospital could be honoured in the housing development taking shape in its place.

A councillor is asking locals to suggest former hospital staff for street names on the new Oudenarde estate.

It comes after councillors unanimously approved the latest phase of the GS Brown project.

The agreement means another 43 houses can now be built on the old Bridge of Earn Hospital site.

Councillor David Illingworth says he has already received a number of suggestions.

And he says it’s been “incredibly moving” to hear people’s stories.

“People have so many fond memories of the old hospital,” he said.

“We don’t just want to recognise doctors and surgeons.

“We want to hear about the nurses, matrons, catering assistants, everyone who played a big part in the life of the hospital.”

Bridge of Earn Hospital opened as a “temporary” hospital for wartime casualties in 1940.

It closed in 1992 and the buildings were demolished in 2006.

Potential street names shouldn’t already exist in Perth and Kinross, eg Kirk (Wynd); Clark (Terrace) or Campbell (Avenue).

And streets cannot be named after living people.

Shift from Bridge of Earn hospital to housing has been decades in making

The Oudenarde estate plans were first aired more than 20 years ago.

GS Brown was given planning permission in principle for up to 1,600 homes in September 2016.

The project was delayed by nearly three years after Scottish Ministers intervened over road safety concerns.

The plans also include commercial and industrial development and a primary school.

Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee approved the latest phase after they were given assurances about drainage arrangements at the site.

Planning officer Sean Panton said the council’s flood team was satisfied the development would reduce the risks.

Councillors also agreed to a condition that a bridge is constructed over the rail line, linking it with the proposed site of a new primary school.

Following the decision, a spokesperson for GS Brown said: “We are delighted that planning approval has been granted for the second phase of our development at Oudenarde.

“Following the successful launch of our first phase, which consists exclusively of bungalows and is already proving popular with buyers, this new approval allows us to expand our offering with an exciting range of two-storey homes.”