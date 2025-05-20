48 new homes for Auchterarder – but A9 slip road rule means most can’t be built

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

48 new homes for Auchterarder – but A9 slip road rule means most can’t be built

Muir Homes has won approval for the latest phase of the Castlemains estate in Auchterarder, but the plans are in limbo until there's a Shinafoot slip road off the A9

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
Signs at side of road near Auchterarder where new Shinafoot slip road is planned
Muir Homes won't be able to build many of the homes at Auchterarder until the Shinafoot slip road goes ahead. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

An Auchterarder housebuilder has won approval for another 48 new homes – but there’s a catch.

Muir Homes won’t be allowed to construct the bulk of the properties until a controversial junction is built off the A9 at Shinafoot.

Councillors unanimously approved two Muir Homes’ planning applications for the Castlemains estate at Auchterarder.

But they were told a long-standing legal agreement for the site is still in place.

It requires developers to provide a new A9 junction and sports facilities for the fast-expanding town before any more houses can be built there.

Auchterarder High Street
Muir Homes is part of a recent housing expansion in Auchterarder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Muir Homes and Stewart Milne Homes previously won a Scottish Government appeal, permitting a single off-ramp and slip road at Shinafoot.

That decision angered local campaigners, who say it should be an on-off ramp.

And there’s been no progress on the road, to the north-east of the town, since Stewart Milne’s collapse.

Muir Homes ‘aware of Auchterarder legal requirement’

Muir Homes submitted plans to finish the Castlemains site late last year.

It was left incomplete when Stewart Milne went bust.

One application was for 38 two to five-bedroomed houses and four two-bedroomed flats on land 40 metres north of 51 Castle Drive.

Map showing location and layout of 42 new houses in Auchterarder
Muir Homes is planning 42 new homes at this site in Auchterarder. Image: EMA

The second was for six four-bedroomed detached homes on land 90 metres north-west of Castlemains Farm Steading.

It’s not covered by the Shinafoot agreement.

There were 25 letters of representation to the first application and 19 to the second.

Concerns included road safety, noise, loss of view, and privacy.

Objectors also noted that the previous obligations for the new A9 junction and playing fields have not been met.

Perth and Kinross Council officer Sean Panton told the planning committee the block on housebuilding still stands.

Half finished houses behind fence with Stewart Milne sign on it
Stewart Milne’s collapse left a number of homes unfinished in Auchterarder. Image: DC Thomson

But he suggested the developer would likely be able to build 12 affordable units as part of the first application.

“There is an existing Section 75 legal agreement on this site which places a cap on the number of homes which can be built here until the Shinafoot junction and required sports facilities have been provided,” he said.

“Muir are aware of this requirement and will not be able to fully implement this application until such time that the legal requirements have been met.”

Lorry on narrow winding road at Shinafoot, near Auchterarder
Locals say the narrow road at Shinafoot isn’t suitable for the volume of traffic that would use it. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Shinafoot slip road would open the door for hundreds more homes in that area.

Smaller housebuilders are still able to develop land for housing elsewhere in Auchterarder.

Commitment to Auchterarder about more than housing says Muir Homes boss

Muir Homes’ managing director Robert Herd welcomed the decision.

“Our commitment to Auchterarder extends beyond housing,” he said.

“We are investing tens of thousands of pounds in vital local projects like the community bus, as well as safeguarding the land to the northwest of Auchterarder for sports and recreational use in the future.”

Mr Herd added: “Muir Homes is keen to deliver these new private and affordable homes as quickly as possible to help address the current housing emergency, bringing new families to Auchterarder as well as providing new housing options for those who already live in the area.”

More from News

Finn Nixon boards a train for Edinburgh at Leven railway station.
I went on the new Levenmouth to west Fife train service - was the…
Orange Order parade
Kirkcaldy disruption warning as 3,000+ to take part in Orange walk through town centre
The pub sits on the corner of Montrose Street and East Mill Road in Brechin. Image: Future Property Auctions
Brechin pub going to auction with £95k price tag
Luka Britton, 8, was named youngest ever champion
Luka, 8, becomes youngest ever Dundee clubs pool champion
Strathtay Post Office owners Simon and Alison Gray with their daughters Erin and Rachel.
Perthshire couple sell post office and village store after 21 years to begin 'next…
Fintry Road in Dundee
Man taken to hospital after off-road motorcycle crash in Dundee
This artist's impression of the care home complex shows the existing building in pink to the right, with the new facility next door. Image: Gilberts Architects/Stirling Council
New Dunblane care home approved despite reservations from community
Police at Ericht Drive, Dunfermline
Dunfermline street shut and police at school after youth seen on floor surrounded by…
Buck's Bar has announced it will open in St Andrews. Image: Buck's Bar/Facebook
High street round-up: Restaurant chain eyes St Andrews, Dundee shop's 'punk' rebrand and Dunfermline…
Electronic ankle tag
Tagged Dunfermline sex offender went on run for fortnight in birthday bash 'blip'

Conversation