Council launches health and safety probe after woman injured at Dundee Funparx

Dundee City Council has launched a health and safety probe after a woman was injured at a family activity centre.

The local authority says it is investigating two separate incidents at Funparx on Balunie Drive.

This includes a woman being taken to hospital after being injured on a slide at the centre earlier this month.

The woman landed on an inflatable surface and was advised not to move until her injuries were assessed, leaving a section of the park closed.

Details of the second incident are not known.

Ali Hay, who runs Funparx, declined to comment when contacted by The Courier.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Dundee City Council has been made aware of two incidents and are investigating.”

Funparx Dundee opened in the old Fun Factory in Douglas last month.