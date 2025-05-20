News Council launches health and safety probe after woman injured at Dundee Funparx Dundee City Council is investigating two separate incidents at Funparx on Balunie Drive. By Ellidh Aitken May 20 2025, 4:37pm May 20 2025, 4:37pm Share Council launches health and safety probe after woman injured at Dundee Funparx Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5249032/council-health-safety-probe-dundee-funparx/ Copy Link 0 comment Funparx in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Dundee City Council has launched a health and safety probe after a woman was injured at a family activity centre. The local authority says it is investigating two separate incidents at Funparx on Balunie Drive. This includes a woman being taken to hospital after being injured on a slide at the centre earlier this month. The woman landed on an inflatable surface and was advised not to move until her injuries were assessed, leaving a section of the park closed. Details of the second incident are not known. Ali Hay, who runs Funparx, declined to comment when contacted by The Courier. A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Dundee City Council has been made aware of two incidents and are investigating.” Funparx Dundee opened in the old Fun Factory in Douglas last month.
