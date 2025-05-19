Search for missing Broughty Ferry man, 82, who planned to walk West Highland Way

A search has been launched for a Dundee man who was reported missing after planning to walk the West Highland Way.

James Campbell, 82, left his home in Broughty Ferry on Sunday intending to walk the route, which starts in Milngavie and ends at Fort William.

He was reported missing today (Monday) after his personal items were found at Mugdock Country Park in Milngavie.

Police say James has not been seen since leaving his home and he is believed to be travelling using his car, a blue Honda Jazz with the registration SP62 XAX.

Appeal as items belonging to missing Dundee man found in country park

The car was seen on the A7 Old Dalkeith Road near Danderhall in Midlothian shortly after 2.40pm today.

James is described as white, 5ft 4in tall and of stocky build with grey or white hair and a beard.

He was last known to be wearing a blue fleece and trousers.

He may have also been carrying a black rucksack.

Inspector Phil McIntosh said: “We are working to establish James’s movements since he left home and would urge anyone who may have seen him or his car at any time since Sunday evening to get in touch urgently.

“Anyone who thinks they may be able to help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0823 of 19 May, 2025.”