Search for missing Broughty Ferry man, 82, who planned to walk West Highland Way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Search for missing Broughty Ferry man, 82, who planned to walk West Highland Way

Items belonging to James Campbell were found at Mugdock Country Park in Milngavie.

By Ellidh Aitken
Missing Broughty Ferry man James Campbell
James Campbell, 82, from Broughty Ferry has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland

A search has been launched for a Dundee man who was reported missing after planning to walk the West Highland Way.

James Campbell, 82, left his home in Broughty Ferry on Sunday intending to walk the route, which starts in Milngavie and ends at Fort William.

He was reported missing today (Monday) after his personal items were found at Mugdock Country Park in Milngavie.

Police say James has not been seen since leaving his home and he is believed to be travelling using his car, a blue Honda Jazz with the registration SP62 XAX.

Appeal as items belonging to missing Dundee man found in country park

The car was seen on the A7 Old Dalkeith Road near Danderhall in Midlothian shortly after 2.40pm today.

James is described as white, 5ft 4in tall and of stocky build with grey or white hair and a beard.

He was last known to be wearing a blue fleece and trousers.

He may have also been carrying a black rucksack.

Inspector Phil McIntosh said: “We are working to establish James’s movements since he left home and would urge anyone who may have seen him or his car at any time since Sunday evening to get in touch urgently.

“Anyone who thinks they may be able to help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0823 of 19 May, 2025.”

More from News

Scoonie Tavern, Leven.
Leven pub to close less than 6 months after reopening
Staff at Fishers Tours told The Courier the firm is due to close.
EXCLUSIVE: More than 20 jobs lost as Dundee's Fishers Tours collapses
2
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Park assault and 3 on attempted murder charge
Arran Blythe
Ex-soldier convicted of sex assault at Perth nightclub
To go with story by Isla Glen. stock / gv Picture shows; Stirling Council office. Viewforth.. Stirling. Isla Glen/DCT Media Date; 21/03/2025
Executive director job with £115k salary advertised by Stirling Council
Crowds enjoying Heartland Festival in Pitlochry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
15 great events to look forward to in Tayside, Fife and Stirling this summer
2
First Minister John Swinney being interviewed by The Courier's Sean O'Neil. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Raac homeowners in Dundee facing 'enormous anxiety' admits John Swinney
Cannabis farm found inside two disused shops in Cowdenbeath.
Police seize 350 cannabis plants with street value of £418k in latest Cowdenbeath drugs…
Stirling Albion manager Alan Maybury handing over the lottery winners cheque to Margaret and Robert Lawrie.
Dunblane couple to spend £10k lottery win on seeing niece tie the knot in…
The pool at the Gardyne college campus has been in operation for decades. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Swimming pool at Dundee and Angus College could close in review of leisure facilities

Conversation