Perthshire Planning Ahead: New LGBTQ+ bar entrances to avoid ‘daunting’ walk

Dedicated new entrances could be established for customers of the Gin Bar and Rainbow Rooms in Perth.

The operators say new way-ins via Watergate would prevent a “daunting walk” for customers through The Venue, which shares an entrance, to reach the bars.

They say the Gin Bar is mainly popular with “ladies who lunch”, while Rainbow Rooms is “frequented by persons of every sexuality and persons of all genders”.

A supporting statement included in the planning application said: “Following significant feedback, we have discovered a large percentage of people who wish to visit currently lack the confidence to do so, as they have to walk through The Venue to access the premises.

“They see this as a barrier as it can be daunting for a trans person having to wander through a busy bar where football may be shown and feel groups of customers may be judging them.”

The new entrances would be on Watergate while the entrance to The Venue would remain on St John Street.

Perth and Kinross Council will make a decision on the application in the coming weeks.

Kinross-shire school wants gates to ‘protect children from escaping’

Cleish Primary School in Kinross-shire is looking to install new gates to “protect the children from escape towards the main road”.

The gates would be to the west side of the school in Cleish, which sits off the road connecting the M90 and A823.

The planned gates would be metal with a grey painted finish and installed between a stone building and stone wall.

Annexe near Crieff ‘would help disabled gran enjoy garden’

A family seek permission to build a detached annexe at their home near Crieff.

They say the new home at Carn Draoidheil in Madderty would give some independence to their elderly grandmother who requires constant care.

The application says the 74-year-old wheelchair user is an “independent person by nature” and would benefit from her own living space.

The planning documents add: “It is important for her psychological wellbeing that she is able to enjoy the garden and views from the garden, whilst being close to her grandchildren and daughter.”

Perth and Kinross Council will decide the outcome of the planning application.

New home could be built on ‘difficult to maintain’ Pitlochry garden

Plans to build a new house in a “difficult to maintain” garden in Pitlochry have been proposed.

The plot is in the lower part of the garden at Duntrune House, which is separated from the main garden by trees and is not visible from the house.

The planning documents say the area “does not connect easily with the upper main garden” and is therefore difficult to maintain.

The documents add that the proposed house would have “minimal impact” on the existing property.

The application will be considered by Perth and Kinross Council in the coming weeks.

‘Energy park’ may turn ancient hillside ‘into industrial complex’

Locals are accusing a Danish renewables firm of planning an “industrial complex” on a historic hillside between Perth and Crieff.

Eurowind Energy Ltd says it wants to create a 100 megawatt “energy park” at Meallbrodden, Fowlis Webster.

Opponents say the name is “so bland as to be misleading”.

And they’re suggesting “Meallbrodden Industrial Complex” is a more accurate description.

Eurowind Energy intends to erect eight wind turbines, standing 200 metres (650ft) to the tip of their blades on the moorland.

It also wants to install up to 60,000 solar panels, stretching over 34 hectares.

EWE has submitted a 205-page scoping report to the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit (ECU).

